wegotthiscovered.com
Lady Gaga offers a special invitation to Wednesday Addams in light of praise for her Little Monsters
Fans cannot stop talking about that dance performed by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series, Wednesday, and the actress seems to have caught the eye of one more fan. The dance was originally performed to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, but after a TikTok user set it against a sped-up version of Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary” it has seen the latter song land back on the charts, causing Gaga to personally offer “Wednesday” an open invitation to the Haus of Gaga.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness
The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer
The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bad decisions finally make sense as Co-CEO shows support for Elon Musk
In a world where almost every A-List celebrity criticized Elon Musk for his handling of Twitter, there will be those who sit at the top of the ivory tower who will support the billionaire’s decision. So it comes as no surprise when Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, announced his support for Musk’s decision, considering the current decisions the streaming platform made this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
After the success of ‘Glass Onion’, Netflix says it has no plans to become a “Theatrical Business”
Netflix says that it has no plans to transition to the movie industry after the success Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery received. The film had a limited theatrical release during Thanksgiving weekend and received high praise and reception from fans and critics. According to Deadline, Netflix founder and Co-CEO,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel
For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ fans left heartbroken after breakout favorite is recast for no good reason
Recently, Amazon had a hit with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The piece cost a lot, is getting further seasons, features an expansive cast, but, now, one of the show’s performers has exited his role with no apparent explanation right now. A press release from...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk finally responds to ‘friend’ he welcomed back to Twitter Kanye West declaring love for Hitler
It’s hard to write about the whole Elon Musk/Kanye West situation because it evolves so quickly. Case in point: back in October, Musk let the controversial rapper and self-proclaimed Hitler lover (more on that in a second) back on Twitter. However, he has yet to respond to Ye’s latest controversy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Sandler open to MCU and fans have Fantastic idea for his role
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has been a part of our culture for decades. He does one great film for every three bad ones, does not always stretch himself creatively, but, recently said he would join a cinematic universe, and some don’t loathe the idea. After appearing on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega admits she had an inkling that the major ‘Wednesday’ twist was coming
Warning: Spoilers for Wednesday to follow. It’s safe to say what Netflix’s new favorite day of the week is after Wednesday, which cheekily debuted on the same weekday you’d expect, and began its woe-happy takeover of the platform in the blink of an eye, dethroning season four of Stranger Things as the most watched English-language Netflix series within just two weeks of its debut.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jaskier actor from ‘The Witcher’ comments on Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth switcheroo
Joey Batey steals the show whenever he’s on as Jaskier in Netflix’s The Witcher, and his chemistry with Henry Cavill’s titular Geralt of Rivia is one of those rare match-ups that work despite every reason pointing to the contrary. So, with all of that to consider, how is the actor taking the news that his co-star of more than four years is leaving the show mid-flight?
wegotthiscovered.com
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
Filmmaker Darin J. Sallam On The Personal Story At Heart Of Jordan’s Oscar Entry ‘Farha’ – Contenders International
When director Darin J. Sallam came to make her feature debut with Farah, she always knew what the subject matter would be: as a little girl, Sallam’s mother used to tell her the story of a teenage girl who was locked up in her room during the partition of Palestine in 1948. “She was locked up by her father to protect her life,” Sallam recalls. “She survived [the conflict] and she made it to Syria, where she met a Syrian girl and shared her story with her. This Syrian girl grew up, got married and had a child, and she...
