Stevens Point, WI

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Colder times to start the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s the trade-off for the first weekend of December. Yes, there will be a decent amount of sunshine for both days, but temperatures have taken a step back to rather chilly for this time of the year. A cold front has shifted off to the east, ushering in colder conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise much higher than the 10s, while wind chills will range from -10° to 10° during the day with a brisk westerly wind.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Mild weather Friday before turning cold & windy for the weekend!

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nice warm up to the 40s for the second day of December. Though, mild weather conditions won’t last long as a cold front rebounds our temperatures. Some sunshine to start Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the daytime ahead of a cold front arriving during the night. Highs near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the south during the daytime, but a south wind won’t feel terrible. Though Friday night for the Wausau Holiday Parade will feature some brisk winds with temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to dress in at least a couple of layers to stay warm.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -December is the start of Meteorological Winter, which will last until the end of February. It has been feeling like winter lately with chilly conditions kicking off the month on Thursday. November in Wausau & Rhinelander had above-average temperatures and precipitation. A few passing clouds and not...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WausauPilot

Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway

Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
MARSHFIELD, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day

The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen

Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
ANTIGO, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

One Fatality In Tuesday Crash

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

Incredible Lights - Show us your light displays

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 wants to highlight your Incredible Lights! Just send a picture or video of your home’s holiday display. Upload your pictures below or by using our WSAW NewsChannel 7 App. Starting Tuesday, December 5th, we will be featuring your “Incredbile Lights” on NewsChannel 7...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau

A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
MERRILL, WI

