Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Colder times to start the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s the trade-off for the first weekend of December. Yes, there will be a decent amount of sunshine for both days, but temperatures have taken a step back to rather chilly for this time of the year. A cold front has shifted off to the east, ushering in colder conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise much higher than the 10s, while wind chills will range from -10° to 10° during the day with a brisk westerly wind.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Mild weather Friday before turning cold & windy for the weekend!
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nice warm up to the 40s for the second day of December. Though, mild weather conditions won’t last long as a cold front rebounds our temperatures. Some sunshine to start Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the daytime ahead of a cold front arriving during the night. Highs near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the south during the daytime, but a south wind won’t feel terrible. Though Friday night for the Wausau Holiday Parade will feature some brisk winds with temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to dress in at least a couple of layers to stay warm.
WSAW
Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Temperature whiplash for the start of December
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -December is the start of Meteorological Winter, which will last until the end of February. It has been feeling like winter lately with chilly conditions kicking off the month on Thursday. November in Wausau & Rhinelander had above-average temperatures and precipitation. A few passing clouds and not...
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Police respond to early morning crash involving utility pole, driver arrested for OWI
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning. In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police warn about porch pirates
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Police Department is warning the public to keep a close eye on their packages this holiday season. Authorities confirmed four reports of packages being stolen from their porches as well as mail being taken from mailboxes. Police say this type of activity...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-41 southbound in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the crash that closed all southbound lanes on I-41 in Appleton. According to WisDOT, all lanes have now reopened. The incident took just over an hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on...
Marshfield woman killed while walking on Marathon County highway
Police say a 31-year-old Marshfield woman was killed while walking on a county highway Monday night. Joy Danielle Moravec was walking on County Hwy. J near the intersection with County Hwy. Z in the town of Easton when she was struck by a passing motorist. The driver, a 33-year-old Wausau man, was traveling south just before 6 p.m. Monday when the crash happened.
merrillfotonews.com
Town of Scott barn destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving Day
The Lincoln County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 4:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. “Shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communication Center of a structure fire at W5935 Church Ave. in the Town of Scott,” said MFD Battalion Chief John Kraegenbrink. “Initial dispatch information was for a growing fire in the barn and that the reporting party was trying to remove his cattle from the barn.”
2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen
Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
95.5 FM WIFC
One Fatality In Tuesday Crash
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau
One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
WSAW
Incredible Lights - Show us your light displays
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 wants to highlight your Incredible Lights! Just send a picture or video of your home’s holiday display. Upload your pictures below or by using our WSAW NewsChannel 7 App. Starting Tuesday, December 5th, we will be featuring your “Incredbile Lights” on NewsChannel 7...
Vehicle crashes into semi on I-39 near Wausau
A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports. The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north...
cwbradio.com
Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism
Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
WSAW
Name of victim in Marathon County fatal pedestrian crash released
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 31-year-old woman who was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway Monday evening has been identified as Joy Moravec. Investigators said the Marshfield woman was walking on County Road J near Country Road Z when she was hit by a car. Moravec died of her injuries.
Decades old Christmas tradition returns to Neenah and Menasha
The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department Santa float has been traveling the two cities for 72 years, and this year looking for some help from their community.
wearegreenbay.com
Police find Menards fraud suspect hiding in Ashwaubenon drainage pipe, accused of incidents across Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A man from Texas was taken into custody after allegedly using worthless checks at stores across Wisconsin and driving on the train tracks to flee from police in West De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 41-year-old Nathaniel Rogers is facing seven charges...
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
WSAW
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Comments / 0