Effective: 2022-12-04 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, North Snowy Range Foothills and South Laramie Range. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

