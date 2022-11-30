ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case

New fallout from Trump’s key loss in the DOJ Mar-a-Lago criminal case. Trump-appointed judges rebuking him and removing the special master with a message -- no one is above the law. It comes as the New York Times reports "several witnesses" including close Trump aides testified to a grand jury in the case. NYU law professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Murray adding "this is an important ruling... this is more legal jeopardy for Trump."Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation

Charlie Savage, reporter for the New York Times, and Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general, talk with Alex Wagner about how thoroughly the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ripped Judge Aileen Cannon's special master ruling in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, and what the ruling means for the apparently accelerating investigation. Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists

Melissa Murray, professor at New York University School of Law, talks with Alex Wagner about revelations of how conservative, anti-abortion activists executed a strategy to ingratiate themselves with Supreme Court justices in order to advance their agenda, and how the openness of justices like Sam Alito to this type of influence hurts the integrity of the court. Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Law & Crime

Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit

An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

In the latest legal blow to Trump, an appeals court now halting the special master’s review of the Mar-A-Lago documents. A three judge panel comprised of two Trump appointees ruling the special master was wrongly appointed, allowing the DOJ to continue its probe. Obama veteran Tommy Vietor and NYT’s Michelle Goldberg join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the breaking updateDec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC

Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin were spotted where a federal grand jury is meeting in the investigation of Donald Trump and January 6th. Other top Trump aides are reported to have testified recently in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Ali Velshi reports and is joined former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade for analysis. Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.

What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias

Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC

Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden student loan forgiveness plan

MSNBC

Why Trump’s latest loss in the Mar-a-Lago case is so important

It was two months ago when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As regular readers know, among...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.

