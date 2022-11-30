Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Trump's 'legal jeopardy': Major loss in Mar-A-Lago stolen docs case
New fallout from Trump’s key loss in the DOJ Mar-a-Lago criminal case. Trump-appointed judges rebuking him and removing the special master with a message -- no one is above the law. It comes as the New York Times reports "several witnesses" including close Trump aides testified to a grand jury in the case. NYU law professor Melissa Murray joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Murray adding "this is an important ruling... this is more legal jeopardy for Trump."Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says
The special master reviewing the Mar-a-Lago documents has been dismissed by a federal appeals court. Donald Trump can appeal the Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal, but “the DOJ is on the job,” MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance tells Joy Reid.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Appeals court special master ruling clears way for DOJ on Mar-a-Lago investigation
Charlie Savage, reporter for the New York Times, and Neal Katyal, former acting U.S. solicitor general, talk with Alex Wagner about how thoroughly the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ripped Judge Aileen Cannon's special master ruling in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, and what the ruling means for the apparently accelerating investigation. Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Coordinated scheme to influence SCOTUS shows susceptibility of justices to activists
Melissa Murray, professor at New York University School of Law, talks with Alex Wagner about revelations of how conservative, anti-abortion activists executed a strategy to ingratiate themselves with Supreme Court justices in order to advance their agenda, and how the openness of justices like Sam Alito to this type of influence hurts the integrity of the court. Dec. 1, 2022.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
Judge Sanctions Kari Lake’s Legal Team, Which Includes Alan Dershowitz, for ‘Recklessly’ Filing ‘False, Misleading, and Unsupported’ Claims in Election Lawsuit
An Arizona-based federal judge has ordered sanctions against the legal team assembled by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and another plaintiff in a failed lawsuit against winning opponent Katie Hobbs (D) and other defendants from two Arizona county government boards. The attorneys being sanctioned are not directly named in Thursday’s...
MSNBC
Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case
In the latest legal blow to Trump, an appeals court now halting the special master’s review of the Mar-A-Lago documents. A three judge panel comprised of two Trump appointees ruling the special master was wrongly appointed, allowing the DOJ to continue its probe. Obama veteran Tommy Vietor and NYT’s Michelle Goldberg join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the breaking updateDec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Federal investigations of Trump in full stride after election; multiple aides testifying
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone and deputy counsel Patrick Philbin were spotted where a federal grand jury is meeting in the investigation of Donald Trump and January 6th. Other top Trump aides are reported to have testified recently in the investigation of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Ali Velshi reports and is joined former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade for analysis. Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Democracy is on the line in this upcoming SCOTUS case.
What began as a dispute over a heavily gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina has brought the fringe Independent State Legislature theory to the Supreme Court in a case called Moore V. Harper. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for that case this week, on wednesday. And if the Supreme Court embraces ISL, it could have dire consequences for the integrity of future elections. It could give elected state representatives and legislators the authority to redraw districts without court oversight, ending protections against gerrymandering. It could allow state legislators to ignore their own state’s voting laws, subvert their constitutions, even hand pick electors.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias
Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Russia pursues war crime tactic targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine ahead of winter
Ali Velshi reports on how the people of Ukraine are coping with the onset of bitter winter temperatures after Russia destroyed their energy infrastructure despite there being no military purpose in the strikes. Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Closing arguments wrap in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Closing arguments have wrapped for the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York with jury deliberations expected to begin next week. NBC's Tom Winter has details.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden student loan forgiveness plan
Bra and Panty Sets (Search and find them here) How To Choose The Best Car Accident Personal Injury Lawyer. The Prices For Residential Foundation Repair In Portland Might Surprise You. BoxingPeak /. SPONSORED. What Is The Best Boxing Style ? - BoxingPeak. VOIP | Search Ads /. VOIP Technology Could...
MSNBC
Conservative activists find way to buy access to Supreme Court justices
Alex Wagner takes a closer look at how anti-abortion activists were able to use donations to the Supreme Court Historical Society and other tricks to gain access to Supreme Court justices in service of their own ideological missions.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Congress demands answers on Supreme Court justice access scandal, accountability problem
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse talks with Alex Wagner about ideas for enforcing an ethical code of conduct for Supreme Court Justices after reports of conservative activists ingratiating themselves into a position of influence with the court's justices.Dec. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump’s latest loss in the Mar-a-Lago case is so important
It was two months ago when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As regular readers know, among...
MSNBC
Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality
Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay member of the Senate, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the congressional effort to pass the Respect for Marriage Act and safeguard the right to same-sex and interracial marriage.Dec. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart talks to the new Human Rights Campaign president, Kelley Robinson, who was in the gallery with her wife when the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act this week.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal
A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that a judge’s order appointing a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort should be dismissed. The Morning Joe panel discusses the ruling.Dec. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0