Read full article on original website
Related
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
royalexaminer.com
Granules India to establish pharmaceutical packaging facility in Prince William County, Virginia, creating 57 new jobs
“Granules Consumer Health gained a competitive advantage by locating their packaging facility in Manassas, and we welcome them to our business-friendly community,” said Ann B. Wheeler, Chair of Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “As the front door to Northern Virginia, Prince William County’s strategic location elevates the growing importance of supply chain logistics and distribution for global companies.”
royalexaminer.com
Waltz’s town manager contract unanimously approved at special meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30
Two days after failing to heed the call of Councilman Skip Rogers to “immediately” expedite a contract offer to former Front Royal Town Manager Joe Waltz to return to that position after a three-year absence to a “dream job” in energy management with a municipal cooperative in Ohio, the Front Royal Town Council revisited that request. And at a 6 p.m. Special Meeting announced shortly after noon, Wednesday, November 30, for that evening for the sole purpose of appointing a town manager, council unanimously confirmed the hire of Waltz to his old job.
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
royalexaminer.com
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst (1946 – 2022)
Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, Virginia, with Father Michael Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County High School vs Clarke County – Girls Varsity Basketball, December 2nd
Warren County High School vs Clarke County – Boys Varsity Basketball, December 2nd. Joins us on Friday, December 2, 2022, when the Warren County High School Boy’s Varsity Basketball team takes on Clarke County School. The game starts at 7:30 pm. Catch all the action right here on...
Comments / 1