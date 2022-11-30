ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

More complaints about cash assistance cards not working

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
GEORGIA STATE
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
News19 WLTX

SC DSS requesting $8M from state budget to upgrade SNAP processing system

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking for $8.7 million in the 2023-2024 state budget to upgrade its aging computer system that processes food stamp benefits. According to DSS, 305,000 South Carolina households a month rely on the aging system, which processes nearly...
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is the State Bird of South Carolina?

The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

DHEC to receive $58 million grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is getting millions of dollars from the CDC, thanks to $3.2 billion in grants to help health departments nationwide affected by Covid-19. The CDC says DHEC will receive at least $58 million over the five-year grant program. According the agency, the majority of the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

FEMA, SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are setting up disaster relief centers to answer questions and help people apply for Hurricane Ian relief in the Lowcountry. With FEMA, you can apply for grant money for repairs to your primary residence. FEMA...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cbs19news

Program offers low-income households assistance with water bill

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Social Services is now accepting applications from households in need of help paying for their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, can provide a one-time payment directly to a water and/or wastewater provider. This program will last...

