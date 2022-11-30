The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.

