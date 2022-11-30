Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
atlantanewsfirst.com
More complaints about cash assistance cards not working
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A statewide cash assistance program to help those in need may be more trouble than it’s worth. Many Georgians are telling Atlanta News First the $350 cards they got still don’t work. It has been a rough road for David Snyder ever...
Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States
The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
Stimulus update: Direct payments of $800 hitting bank accounts in South Carolina
South Carolina taxpayers who filed 2021 tax returns by Oct. 17 can expect an $800 tax rebate to hit their wallets later this month.
South Carolinians Can Get A Stimulus Check For $800 & There's Still Time To Quality
South Carolina residents can get a relief check from the government and there is still time for taxpayers to sign up. In June, the state's Department of Revenue announced a $1 billion tax rebate plan, which essentially is a partial refund. The plan promised to return up to $800 into...
WRDW-TV
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
SC DSS requesting $8M from state budget to upgrade SNAP processing system
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is asking for $8.7 million in the 2023-2024 state budget to upgrade its aging computer system that processes food stamp benefits. According to DSS, 305,000 South Carolina households a month rely on the aging system, which processes nearly...
Instead of an extra $19 a month, Dominion Energy customers may be paying $8 more instead
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina may not see as big an increase in their bills as originally thought. Come January, Dominion Energy customers could be paying more for the power at their homes, though perhaps not as much as it first seemed. At a hearing...
DHEC says flu cases continue to rise in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released new numbers for the state that continue to show an increase to an already high number of flu cases and deaths. A week after Thanksgiving, South Carolina is seeing another bump in flu cases. According to Jonathan Knoche,...
WMBF
New map details hundreds of food pantries, resources available to South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations that fight hunger say food insecurity becomes especially evident this time of year, as families want to make the holiday season as special as it can be, but sometimes dollars don’t stretch far enough. According to Feeding America, one in ten South Carolinians faces...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of South Carolina?
The Carolina Wren Is The Official State Bird Of The SC. The Carolina wren is the official state bird of South Carolina. The wren is a small bird found throughout the Southeastern United States and even in Central America. It has a distinctive white stripe over its eye, a black tail, and a distinctive song. This song can be heard during the daytime or night and in all kinds of weather. Its name is indicative of the high regard that South Carolina has for birds.
abccolumbia.com
DHEC to receive $58 million grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is getting millions of dollars from the CDC, thanks to $3.2 billion in grants to help health departments nationwide affected by Covid-19. The CDC says DHEC will receive at least $58 million over the five-year grant program. According the agency, the majority of the...
Check those tickets: $200,000 lottery ticket sold in South Carolina
Upstate residents need to check their lottery tickets because a $200,000 winning ticket was sold on Thanksgiving Day.
WIS-TV
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
live5news.com
FEMA, SBA offering Hurricane Ian relief programs in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are setting up disaster relief centers to answer questions and help people apply for Hurricane Ian relief in the Lowcountry. With FEMA, you can apply for grant money for repairs to your primary residence. FEMA...
cbs19news
Program offers low-income households assistance with water bill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Social Services is now accepting applications from households in need of help paying for their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, can provide a one-time payment directly to a water and/or wastewater provider. This program will last...
SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
As winter approaches, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is preparing for winter weather.
abcnews4.com
'We should have our choice': SC veterans continue fight for medical marijuana law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some veterans in the Palmetto State are fighting for law to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina. They say it needs to be a top priority for lawmakers when they return to the state house in January after several proposals were stopped in their tracks earlier this year.
Virginia is offering to help low-income residents pay their water bills – Here’s how to apply
Do you need help paying your water bill? Virginia is offering to help! See if you're eligible for program assistance here
