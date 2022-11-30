Salinas, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salinas.
The Greenfield High School basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Greenfield High School
Alisal High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Soledad High School basketball team will have a game with North Salinas High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Soledad High School
North Salinas High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Greenfield High School basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Greenfield High School
Alisal High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0