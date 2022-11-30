ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville Central football team builds momentum under first-year coach Ed Miley

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dzwyw_0jRo0zXZ00

After taking over the Westerville Central football program in January, coach Ed Miley realized there might be some growing pains.

The Warhawks endured that slow start as they began the season 1-4, but then posted a winning record the rest of the way to finish 5-7 overall.

“It was a good year,” Miley said. “There were no gimmes on our schedule. We had a hard time at the beginning of the year getting out of our way a little bit. We started 1-4 and we ended up going 4-3 to finish with some really big wins. I’m really proud of the kids. A lot of kids, when you have that bad start, would have folded tents and went away, but our practices never looked any different.”

Central went 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio Division to tie New Albany for second behind Gahanna (5-0). The season was highlighted by league wins over Pickerington North (42-15 on Sept. 23) and New Albany (17-7 on Oct. 21).

Seeded 10th in the Division I, Region 3 playoffs, the Warhawks beat seventh-seeded Hilliard Darby 27-21 on Oct. 28 before losing 31-0 to second-seeded Upper Arlington 31-0 in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 4. The Golden Bears lost 20-7 to New Albany in a regional semifinal.

The returnees for Central should be led by sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn, who completed 110 of 209 passes for 1,475 yards with 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 713 yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries and was named first-team all-league and special mention all-district.

Sophomore running back Jayden Gwinn, Jaystin’s cousin, rushed for 670 yards and three touchdowns on 124 carries and was second-team all-league.

Jacob Harris, who was one of 16 seniors, led in receiving with 46 receptions for 659 yards and 12 touchdowns. A Bowling Green recruit, Harris was first-team all-league and second-team all-district.

Defensively, senior Buba Bangura (LB) led the team in tackles with 99.5 and also was first-team all-league and second-team all-district.

“We made sure everybody kept their heads on straight in practice,” said Bangura, who completed his second year in the sport. “We came into every week trying to go 1-0 regardless of what happened the week before. We just tried to stay locked in going into every game thinking that we were good enough to win, because we were. We tried to limit the mistakes that we made on our end.”

Junior Mario Williams (DB) was first-team all-league and second-team all-district, senior Cullen Hronek (WR/DB) was first-team all-league and honorable mention all-district, and senior Justin Kennedy (OL/DL) and junior Andrew Kreakie (DB) were second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district.

Senior Kobi Davis (WR) was second-team all-league, senior Abemekezi Akih (LB) was special mention all-league and junior Marcine Mulligan (OL/DL) was honorable mention all-league.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Miley said. “You get five wins, you always want more. But we had some memorable ones. … There’s a lot of building blocks.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

CENTRAL FOOTBALL

•Record: 5-7 overall

•OCC-Ohio standings: Gahanna (5-0), Westerville Central (3-2), New Albany (3-2), Grove City (2-3), Pickerington North (2-3), Westland (0-5)

•Seniors lost: Abemekezi Akih, Buba Bangura, Kobi Davis, Grant Glasser, Brandon Goodrich, Marcus Gordon, Jacob Harris, Cullen Hronek, Azaria Julliet, Justin Kennedy, Nolan Piper, Langston Ragland, Sibo Sebazungu, Max Sprowls, Nasier Tribune and Abdi Yasin

•Key returnees: Jayden Gwinn, Jaystin Gwinn, Andrew Kreakie, Marcine Mulligan and Mario Williams

•Postseason: Def. Hilliard Darby 27-21; lost to Upper Arlington 31-0 in Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

OSU checks in on two in-state DB commits, top 2024 OL looks to narrow his list

Unfortunately, Ohio State is not playing this weekend, but the coaching staff is making the best possible situation out of it by hitting the recruiting trail hard. Having the weekend off, Ohio State is using this time to check in not only with the targets that are still undecided, but also the players that are currently committed to the 2023 class with in-home visits.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

C.J. Stroud's Ohio State legacy is clouded by Michigan losses, no Big Ten titles

C.J. Stroud has accomplished a lot in his two seasons at Ohio State. As a first-year starting quarterback in 2021, Stroud was the Big Ten player and quarterback of the year and was named a repeat winner this season this week. This past week, he was named a Davey O’Brien Award finalist for the second consecutive year, as well as a Maxwell Award finalist. It would be surprising if Stroud is not a Heisman Trophy finalist yet again.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Our list of the dozen quintessential Columbus diners

It’s hard to say what makes a good diner, but we can all agree that—when the timing is right—the diner experience can’t be beat. We say experience because, while the food at all these Columbus spots could absolutely stand alone, the aspect of dining in is an integral part of diners, whether it’s an after-hours bite with friends or an early-morning breakfast to kick off the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood

Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schottenstein Homes, Homewood Corp. team up with D.R. Horton on new townhome and single-family development in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of Central Ohio homebuilders are teaming up with a national construction company on a new housing project in West Columbus. Gahanna-based Schottenstein Homes and Columbus-based Homewood Homes are working with D.R. Horton — a Texas-based company touted as the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Columbus man picked up on five felony charges in Bellefontaine

A Columbus man was charged with five felonies Tuesday afternoon just before 2 o’clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Stone Hollow Place regarding a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. Officers made contact with the vehicle and observed four individuals,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project

How OSU president’s resignation might impact Intel …. How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project. Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” first look. Dolly Parton's “Mountain Magic Christmas” first look. Dolly Parton’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ special …. Dolly Parton hopes to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy