ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Migrant shelters step up security after armed attack in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant shelters in Juarez, Mexico, are stepping up security following Tuesday’s mass kidnapping attempt at a Protestant church-run facility. Several armed men arrived in vehicles at the Tierra de Oro shelter in the Mexico 68 neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. and knocked...
everythinglubbock.com

Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Colorado man gets federal prison time for stalking Texas woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Colorado man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of stalking and threatening a Matagorda County woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country. Moses Cano, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 20, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
MATAGORDA COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Flu claims eight lives in Tijuana and Northern Baja California

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California health officials have reported 222 severe flu cases in the state along with eight deaths, mostly in the city of Tijuana where a cold wave is gripping the region. “We’ve noticed an increase in cases,” said Adrián Medina Amarillas, Baja’s Secretary of Health....
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Coast Guard officials monitor lubricant oil spill in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spill of lubrication in Louisiana has the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is monitoring an “unknown quantity of oil in the water.”. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard monitored the response to the lubrication oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point...
LOUISIANA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Victims’ families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s...
BOISE, ID
everythinglubbock.com

Report names best rooftop bars in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Gas prices sink lower, but trend could be over soon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average fell for the seventh consecutive week, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.805 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: December 2nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cold front arrives late. Low of 34°. Winds W→NE 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Showers north late. High of 49°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH. Clouds...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Georgia: What to expect on election night

A fiercely competitive Senate runoff in Georgia has national implications as Democrats try to solidify their hold on the upper chamber of Congress. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is trying to win a full Senate term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock got over 37,000 more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 election, out of nearly 4 million votes counted. However, Warnock fell just shy of a majority, requiring Tuesday’s runoff.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy