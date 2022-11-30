Read full article on original website
Migrant shelters step up security after armed attack in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant shelters in Juarez, Mexico, are stepping up security following Tuesday’s mass kidnapping attempt at a Protestant church-run facility. Several armed men arrived in vehicles at the Tierra de Oro shelter in the Mexico 68 neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. and knocked...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov....
Coast Guard seizes 330 pounds of illegally caught red snapper
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday seized 330 pounds of illegally caught fish off the coast of southern Texas. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the command center in Corpus Christi received a notification of four fishermen illegally fishing on a Mexican fishing vessel, referred to as a lancha, 55 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Colorado man gets federal prison time for stalking Texas woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Colorado man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of stalking and threatening a Matagorda County woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country. Moses Cano, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 20, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
Flu claims eight lives in Tijuana and Northern Baja California
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California health officials have reported 222 severe flu cases in the state along with eight deaths, mostly in the city of Tijuana where a cold wave is gripping the region. “We’ve noticed an increase in cases,” said Adrián Medina Amarillas, Baja’s Secretary of Health....
Coast Guard officials monitor lubricant oil spill in Louisiana
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A spill of lubrication in Louisiana has the attention of the U.S. Coast Guard, which is monitoring an “unknown quantity of oil in the water.”. On Wednesday, the Coast Guard monitored the response to the lubrication oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point...
Two Central Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in the state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list. Other cities listed in...
Victims’ families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s...
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
AAA Texas: Gas prices sink lower, but trend could be over soon
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly statewide gas price average fell for the seventh consecutive week, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.805 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending downward.
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: December 2nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Cold front arrives late. Low of 34°. Winds W→NE 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Showers north late. High of 49°. Winds NE→SE 12-18 MPH. Clouds...
Georgia: What to expect on election night
A fiercely competitive Senate runoff in Georgia has national implications as Democrats try to solidify their hold on the upper chamber of Congress. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is trying to win a full Senate term against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock got over 37,000 more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 election, out of nearly 4 million votes counted. However, Warnock fell just shy of a majority, requiring Tuesday’s runoff.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick prioritizing grid reliability, property tax relief, border security for 88th legislative session
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick talked Wednesday at a press conference about the upcoming Legislative Session, and what Texans can expect of the next four years after the midterm elections. Patrick held the press conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol in Austin. He did not...
