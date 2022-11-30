ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. * Abyss produced Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus. This was their first singles encounter since 2016. * Molly Holly produced Emma vs. Shayna Baszler. * Adam Pearce produced GUNTHER...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
BUFFALO, NY
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle

AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli.
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood

– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Results 12.03.22: Tetsuya Naito and Sanada Win Headliner

– The NJPW World Tag League 2022 tournament continued today with its latest event at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,010 people. It streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Bad Luck Fale beat Ryohei Oiwa...
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
NEW YORK STATE
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below. The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....

