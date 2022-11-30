Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. * Abyss produced Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus. This was their first singles encounter since 2016. * Molly Holly produced Emma vs. Shayna Baszler. * Adam Pearce produced GUNTHER...
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22
We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV. You can see the updated lineup below for the show:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli.
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Results 12.03.22: Tetsuya Naito and Sanada Win Headliner
– The NJPW World Tag League 2022 tournament continued today with its latest event at the Kakogawa Gymnasium in Hyogo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,010 people. It streamed live on New Japan World. Below are some results, per NJPW1972.com:. * Bad Luck Fale beat Ryohei Oiwa...
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company
Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble
Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below. The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which...
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
