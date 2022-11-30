ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njarts.net

Jerry Lee Lewis and friends jam in Asbury Park Theater Company’s ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Jerry Lee Lewis, who died in October at the age of 87, was, among other things, the last surviving member of the Million Dollar Quartet. He and Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins were called that after the four participated in an impromptu jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis on Dec. 4, 1956. A photo of them appeared in the newspaper, The Memphis Press-Scimitar, the next day, and that phrase was used in the caption.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City

A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow

It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Joint reunion planned for KHS, St. Cecilia HS Classes of 1973

Graduates of Kearny and St. Cecilia High School’s Classes of 1973 are invited to take part in a joint 50th reunion May 20, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, Toms River. The cost is $85 if paid before Feb. 1 or $95 if paid by the final deadline April 30.
KEARNY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WCHR 1040AM

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy