Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
njarts.net
Jerry Lee Lewis and friends jam in Asbury Park Theater Company’s ‘Million Dollar Quartet’
Jerry Lee Lewis, who died in October at the age of 87, was, among other things, the last surviving member of the Million Dollar Quartet. He and Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins were called that after the four participated in an impromptu jam session at Sun Studio in Memphis on Dec. 4, 1956. A photo of them appeared in the newspaper, The Memphis Press-Scimitar, the next day, and that phrase was used in the caption.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
Pete Davidson lists Staten Island condo for nearly $1.3M; here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
roi-nj.com
Restaurant entrepreneurs purchase two Margaritas Mexican locations with plans to expand more in N.J.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants on Wednesday said it signed a multiunit franchise agreement that includes two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028. Behind the multiunit agreement are seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs Agam Vaidya, Sanjay Patel and Dipak...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
New Jersey Monthly
Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow
It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
theobserver.com
Joint reunion planned for KHS, St. Cecilia HS Classes of 1973
Graduates of Kearny and St. Cecilia High School’s Classes of 1973 are invited to take part in a joint 50th reunion May 20, 2023, at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, Toms River. The cost is $85 if paid before Feb. 1 or $95 if paid by the final deadline April 30.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
