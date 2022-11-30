Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Silver Lake Dream Hospitality CEO marks birthday at party with star power: Rappers 50 Cent; Busta Rhymes, A Boogie and others take the floor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sunday night’s always been a great time to party in New York City. Ask Dream Hospitality CEO George Karavias, a Silver Lake resident who owns Harbor Night Club and Sei Less in Manhattan — and whose birthday bash saw 50 Cent give a dynamite performance at the popular Harbor hot spot.
10 New York City Movies That Should be Mandatory Viewing
All the good shit you should be watching, as curated by the East London film club Deeper Into Movies. Nicolas Heller, better known as New York Nico, is an American filmmaker and social media personality. Nicknamed the "unofficial talent scout of New York", Heller uses his platform to share photos, videos and stories showcasing life in New York City.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: Tupac Shakur Shot And Robbed In Quad Studios 28 Years Ago
It was on this day in Hip Hop history that many may argue that the legend of Thug Life and Tupac Shakur began. On this date in 1994, the rapper was headed into the building on 7th Avenue in Manhattan that houses Quad Recording Studios with his manager Freddie Moore and friend Randy “Stretch” Walker(RIP) of the Live Squad the day after deliberations for ‘Pac’s rape case. When Tupac and his crew approached the elevator, they were approached by three gunmen who demanded their money and jewelry. Moore and Walker obeyed the commands, but ‘Pac began cursing at the gunmen, resulting in him being shot five times and robbed of $40K worth of jewelry before being dragged into the elevator to safety by Walker.
bkreader.com
NYC Violence Leaves 1 Shot, 1 Slashed in Brooklyn and Queens
Big Apple bloodshed left one person shot and another slashed in separate incidents in two boroughs. An 18-year-old was shot in the right foot outside the Albany Houses, a NYCHA building on the 1400 block of Bergen Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn around 6:10 p.m. Friday, cops said. The victim...
‘Green Book’ actor found dead in NYC; man arrested for allegedly dumping body
Police in New York City have identified a man whose body was dumped in the Bronx as "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
Woman burned by chemical substance during argument in Brooklyn subway station
The victim is in the hospital being treated for the burns on her face. Police could not immediately identify the chemical liquid thrown at her.
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A sixteen-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed by a group of suspects presume to be teenagers on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. According to the New York City Police Department, the incident, which took place on November 7th at around 5:15 p.m., remains unsolved. On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects, a group of suspected teenagers involved in the robbery. The suspects approached the 16-year-old boy and forcibly took his sneakers wallet and phone. They fled the scene in an unknown direction. The post 16-year-old robbed of sneakers, wallet, and phone in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack
An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
NYPD: Shooting death of Bronx teenager may be gang-related
NEW YORK -- Police now believe the shooting death of a Bronx teenager may have been gang-related.The shooting happened Wednesday in the Fordham Heights section.READ MORE: 14-year-old Prince Shabazz shot and killed in the Bronx, police searching for 2 suspects caught on videoSurveillance video shows two suspects before they ambushed two brothers.Fourteen-year-old Prince Shabazz was killed, but police believe his older brother, who survived, was affiliated with a gang.Police say the attack happened in a violent rival gang's territory and the two were targeted.
1 in critical condition for smoke inhalation after fire in Brooklyn apartment building: Officials
The resident was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation.
NBC New York
Woman Pleads Guilty to $400K Pandemic Scheme Renting Out NYC Hotel Rooms
A Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to a pair of schemes to defraud city programs, with the first job netting the scammer more than $400,000 from selling hotel room stays reserved for the city's free pandemic isolation program. In the span of a few months, city officials claimed Chanette Lewis sold...
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
Rats, beware! NYC hiring ‘somewhat bloodthirsty’ director of rodent mitigation
NEW YORK (PIX11) —New York City is bringing the fight to the city’s rat population — literally. A new job listing for a director of rodent mitigation calls for someone who’s “highlymotivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and […]
Funeral set for 2 who died in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK -- A funeral has been set for the father and daughter who died in a Thanksgiving Day fire in the Bronx.Twenty-year-old Odalys Aramboles and her 60-year-old father, Perfecto, lost their lives inside their apartment in Morris Heights.Their funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 9.READ MORE: 2 dead, 2 critically hurt after fire on Thanksgiving morning at Bronx apartment buildingTwo other family members were treated at Jacobi Medical Center for their injuries.Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
Now hiring: NYC seeks $170,000 a year rat killer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some people couldn’t get elected dog catcher, but New York City government wants to know who could be its rat killer, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. City officials posted an application for the position, officially known as the director of rodent mitigation, that comes...
Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder
NEW YORK – A Corona man has been charged with murder for a brutal gangland assault and murder on November 13th in Queens. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Michael Santander was charged with murder, gang assault, and other crimes in Corona following the death of a 22-year-old man. The unsealed complaint states that on November 13, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Santander and a group of unidentified individuals approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station located near the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 44th Avenue, Corona. Santander and the others in the group are seen on video The post Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1