What is sure to be one of the weirder moments of the 2024 presidential campaign has just taken place before the campaign is even fully underway. Here is the short version: Just before Thanksgiving, former President Donald Trump had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. West is the famous rapper, businessman and reported bipolar disorder patient who says he will run for president in 2024, a campaign he began last month by announcing on Twitter that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," a threat that brought him widespread condemnation and the loss of lucrative contracts.

1 DAY AGO