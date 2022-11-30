ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Hanford Sentinel

Can a lame duck quack? | Steven V. Roberts

For the next few weeks, Washington faces a brief, and important, window of opportunity. Suspended in time between an election that's just over and another that's already starting, the lame duck session of Congress has a critical question to answer. Are the legislators capable of performing the job they were...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Hanford Sentinel

Trump gets played in Mar-a-Lago dinner | Byron York

What is sure to be one of the weirder moments of the 2024 presidential campaign has just taken place before the campaign is even fully underway. Here is the short version: Just before Thanksgiving, former President Donald Trump had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye West, Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. West is the famous rapper, businessman and reported bipolar disorder patient who says he will run for president in 2024, a campaign he began last month by announcing on Twitter that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," a threat that brought him widespread condemnation and the loss of lucrative contracts.

