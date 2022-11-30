Kanye West has been banned from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David to his Twitter account. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases that could derail Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter a bastion of what he considers to be free speech. This has never been more relevant than it is this morning, after Musk’s midnight ban of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for tweeting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Musk banned Ye with a simple tweet, in which he proclaimed “FAFO.”

1 DAY AGO