SlashGear

Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.
Deadline

Twitter Says That It Will No Longer Enforce Covid Misinformation Policy

Twitter no longer will enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid pandemic. “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy,” a note on Twitter’s transparency pages read. It’s the latest change under new owner Elon Musk, who has vowed to take a more relaxed view toward speech on the platform. He’s reinstated Donald Trump’s account, after Trump was suspended following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Twitter instituted new guidelines in early 2020, as the pandemic forced shutdowns throughout the world and as rumors and claims about Covid spread rapidly on social media. They...
Fortune

Why Elon Musk banned Ye for ‘inciting violence’–and what it means for the future of Twitter’s content moderation policy

Kanye West has been banned from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David to his Twitter account. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases that could derail Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter a bastion of what he considers to be free speech. This has never been more relevant than it is this morning, after Musk’s midnight ban of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for tweeting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Musk banned Ye with a simple tweet, in which he proclaimed “FAFO.”
AFP

Elon Musk's Twitter lifts rule against Covid misinformation

Twitter said it has stopped enforcing a policy intended to prevent the spread of Covid misinformation, as new owner Elon Musk -- who has clashed previously with US officials over pandemic safety rules -- continues to remake its content moderation policies. During the pandemic, Twitter took to labeling misleading tweets about Covid and booting users who persisted in spreading such misinformation.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin says ‘keeping an eye on’ Elon Musk’s Twitter; Musk responds

President Joe Biden’s administration is “keeping an eye on” Twitter, his press secretary said as the social media site’s new billionaire owner Elon Musk ramps up his drive for free speech. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s remarks came at a press conference Monday after a reporter suggested...
New York Post

Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twitter exec involved in censoring Post’s Hunter Biden laptop bombshell?

One of the high-level Twitter executives who reportedly played “a key role” in the company’s decision to censor The Post’s bombshell story on Hunter Biden’s laptop has a long history of being accused of suppressing conservative voices. Twitter’s former top lawyer Vijaya Gadde was singled out in an explosive Twitter thread on Friday by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, who purportedly obtained communications between top officials at the social media company in the wake of The Post’s October 2020 story on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.  “The decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack...
Salon

Elon Musk's Hunter Biden "Twitter files" roll-out is garnering criticism

Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen with a Twitter logo in photo illustration. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Right-wing Twitter users are weighing in to express their disapproval of the so-called bombshell "Twitter files" Elon Musk promised to deliver on Friday, December 2. According to...
Vice

Elon Musk Is Turning Twitter Into a Haven for Nazis

Twitter has a problem with white supremacist and neo-Nazi content proliferating on the platform—and Elon Musk is making that problem worse. In recent days, the platform’s new CEO has reactivated the accounts of known neo-Nazis; shared a picture of a white supremacist who said he’d like Trump to be more like Hitler; failed to prevent users from posting videos of the Christchurch massacre; tweeted a popular alt-right meme; used a known antisemitic trope; and, inadvertently or not, shared a dogwhistle that white supremacists interpreted as praise for Hitler.

