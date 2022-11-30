ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

WAAY-TV

WAFF

Guntersville’s new fire chief ready to work

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Walls is taking over Guntersville’s fire and rescue department after Brian Waldrop retired. Walls has served on the fire and rescue squad since 2004, and has served as deputy chief since 2015. “Lot of mixed emotions. I’m humbled, honored, and excited,” Walls said. “(Waldrop)...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One HPD officer injured in police pursuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a police chase in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began a chase in the county and concluded at Governors Dr. near Franklin St. A...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

No injuries in Madison house fire caused by lightning strike

A lightning strike in Madison sparked a house fire Tuesday evening. Multiple crews from Madison Fire & Rescue and Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue responded to the fire, which was in the 100 block of Kannon Drive. No injuries were reported, according to Ryan Gentry, public information officer for Madison Fire. One...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was on a boat fishing Saturday morning in Florence discovered a dead body in the water and notified the Florence Police Department. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a body of water near South Poplar St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a body in the water.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 20 hours ago.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups

Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Zack Love

New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls

Huntsville residents have experienced delays in recycling pickup for a while, with 2,000 complaint calls received in the last month alone. There is no promise that the situation will be immediately fixed, but a new company has purchased the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) contract after Red River Waste Solutions recently filed for bankruptcy.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

