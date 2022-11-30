Read full article on original website
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Section of Memorial Parkway shut down after wreck
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a motor vehicle accident has left part of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville shut down.
WAAY-TV
Crash blocked southbound portion of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville
UPDATE: Road is back open. The Huntsville Police Department has closed southbound Memorial Parkway by Lowes at 10050 Memorial Parkway due to vehicle crash. Please use alternate routes.
WAFF
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-commercial vehicle crash on Friday afternoon has caused a lane closure. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near mile marker 105 in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The WAFF 48...
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water
The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
WAFF
Guntersville’s new fire chief ready to work
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Walls is taking over Guntersville’s fire and rescue department after Brian Waldrop retired. Walls has served on the fire and rescue squad since 2004, and has served as deputy chief since 2015. “Lot of mixed emotions. I’m humbled, honored, and excited,” Walls said. “(Waldrop)...
WAFF
One HPD officer injured in police pursuit
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a police chase in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began a chase in the county and concluded at Governors Dr. near Franklin St. A...
WAAY-TV
No injuries in Madison house fire caused by lightning strike
A lightning strike in Madison sparked a house fire Tuesday evening. Multiple crews from Madison Fire & Rescue and Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue responded to the fire, which was in the 100 block of Kannon Drive. No injuries were reported, according to Ryan Gentry, public information officer for Madison Fire. One...
Alabama: Fire department called over smoking McDonald’s ice cream machine
The ice cream machine at McDonald's is keeping true to its reputation as things got heated at the location in Meridianville, according to local fire officials.
WAFF
Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was on a boat fishing Saturday morning in Florence discovered a dead body in the water and notified the Florence Police Department. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a body of water near South Poplar St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a body in the water.
3 Morgan County women charged with stealing vehicle
Three women were arrested after a vehicle was reported stolen in Hartselle, according to law enforcement officials.
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
WAFF
Mental health programs available for fire fighters, other first responders
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. New Pre-K classrooms are coming soon after the approval. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Huntsville, Madison County step in to rescue RANA recycling after weeks of delayed pickups
Huntsville and Madison County employees will step in this weekend to empty curbside recycling bins after several weeks of delayed pickups, officials said. Platform Waste Collections, the new curbside collection contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been delayed by “intermittent staffing, supply chain and mechanical issues with trucks which affected the timeliness of collections,” the city and recycling alliance said Thursday.
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
Huntsville City Council approves Giles as new police chief
The Huntsville City Council has approved appointing Kirk Giles as the next Huntsville Police Chief.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police respond to crash with injuries
A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene. Expect delays in the area. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Arts & Entertainment District coming to Town Madison
The Town Madison development will soon be the first Arts & Entertainment District in the City of Madison.
WAFF
Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Developers can legally break ground on a luxury housing development on Monte Sano after a lawsuit attempting to block the project failed. A group of neighbors sued the city and the project’s developer, See Forever, to try and stop the Summit of Monte Sano development in its tracks. The neighbors live right next to the project in the upscale Heritage of Monte Sano community near the bottom of the mountain.
WAFF
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints Calls
Huntsville residents have experienced delays in recycling pickup for a while, with 2,000 complaint calls received in the last month alone. There is no promise that the situation will be immediately fixed, but a new company has purchased the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) contract after Red River Waste Solutions recently filed for bankruptcy.
