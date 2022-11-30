ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Snow squall hits Garfield County

The National Weather Service has just released a warning of a snow squall currently hitting the Garfield County area. The warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Expect sudden drops to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow, the Weather Service said. Motorists are also being warned to slow down.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Homelessness in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Barn fire in Grand Junction early Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 2:22 a.m. on December 3, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire behind a home near the 2800 block of Unaweep Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn on the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
deltapawprint.com

Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past

Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Your Next Read: ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are looking for some time to start reading a new book in these colder months, look no further. Joseph Colwell, an author, wrote his newest novel, ‘The Hermit of Puccini Ridge’. The book follows the story of a young girl with big dreams who quickly endures heartbreak and setbacks ultimately leading to her recluse like nature.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
telluridemagazine.com

West End Uranium Resurgence

Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home

There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
DURANGO, CO
KREX

Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
oandbnews.com

Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County

District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

