Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.

The Capital Christian High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Capital Christian High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Rosemont High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Rosemont High School
Luther Burbank High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Granite Bay High School basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Granite Bay High School
St Francis Catholic High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Oakmont High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Oakmont High School
Christian Brothers High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Capital Christian High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Capital Christian High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Mira Loma High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.

Mira Loma High School
Rosemont High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Rosemont High School basketball team will have a game with Hiram Johnson High School on November 30, 2022, 03:00:00.

Rosemont High School
Hiram Johnson High School
November 30, 2022
03:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Delta High School basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Delta High School
Bradshaw Christian High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

