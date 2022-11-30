Sacramento, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Sacramento.
The Capital Christian High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Rosemont High School basketball team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
The Granite Bay High School basketball team will have a game with St Francis Catholic High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Oakmont High School basketball team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Capital Christian High School basketball team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Mira Loma High School basketball team will have a game with Rosemont High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
The Rosemont High School basketball team will have a game with Hiram Johnson High School on November 30, 2022, 03:00:00.
The Delta High School basketball team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
