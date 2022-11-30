2 arrested following different incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh

2 arrested following separate incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh 01:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials said two people were arrested following separate incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to Market Square around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fight. Officials said juveniles were fighting outside the Five Guys, and while attempting to break up the fight, an officer injured his hand. He was not seriously injured.

Officials said one juvenile was arrested for assaulting the officer.

While in Market Square, Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were notified of shots fired in the area of Coffey Way. Officials said police "located evidence of a shooting," but there are no injuries.

One person was arrested in connection with the shots fired incident, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. It is not clear how many shots were fired.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.