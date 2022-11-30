ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 arrested following different incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Erica Mokay
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMRJ3_0jRnyb4T00

2 arrested following separate incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh 01:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials said two people were arrested following separate incidents in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to Market Square around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fight. Officials said juveniles were fighting outside the Five Guys, and while attempting to break up the fight, an officer injured his hand. He was not seriously injured.

Officials said one juvenile was arrested for assaulting the officer.

While in Market Square, Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were notified of shots fired in the area of Coffey Way. Officials said police "located evidence of a shooting," but there are no injuries.

One person was arrested in connection with the shots fired incident, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. It is not clear how many shots were fired.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Cedar Avenue shooting: Surveillance video provides new angle

PITTSBURGH — Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a street on Pittsburgh's North Side became the scene of a triple homicide. The footage from the Allegheny County District Attorney's office was presented as evidence Friday at a preliminary hearing for 21-year-old Jaylone Hines, one of the men accused in the shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 shot on Lincoln Avenue in Larimer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were shot Thursday in Larimer. Pittsburgh police said officers are at the scene of the double shooting on Lincoln Avenue. No other information was released by law enforcement.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim dies at the hospital following assault with a BB gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found unconscious in a downtown alley Tuesday morning. According to public safety, officers were dispatched to Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue in the early morning hours and there they found the man down in an alley. He was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose but medical tests found the man had some kind of metal shrapnel in his body. The victim ultimately died on Thursday morning at the hospital. That same morning police received video evidence of an assault with a BB gun on Coffey Way, with the victim being the person who was assaulted. Police have since identified the suspects and are investigating. Meanwhile, the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death of the victim. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two police academies in the works to improve police recruits in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Pittsburgh City Council members are concerned that the falling number of police officers in the city could continue to outpace the speed with which new officers are recruited. Their concern is that it could leave the bureau in even worse conditions in the future. Two academy classes are in the works, one for recruits who have already received some kind of law enforcement training and one for truly new recruits. The city currently employs around 830 officers while the bureau is budgeted to have 900. So far, the city has not recruited a new police class in about two years. City leaders are planning to launch the classes next year. Meanwhile, City Council is also considering spending $7 million over five years to extend a contract with a Pittsburgh-based firm that provides security at the City-County Building and other city sites – according to the Trib. In a preliminary vote on Wednesday, council members unanimously voted in favor of the extension. A final vote is expected next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shore News Network

Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning

PITTSBURGH, PA – A fight between two women early Friday morning in Homewood South ended with one of the women in the hospital in critical condition. According to police, at around 3:05 a.m., Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for a 7-round gunshot notification in the 700 block of Brushton Avenue. A Pittsburgh Police Department officer responding to the call located an adult female with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. As soon as the police arrived, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Before shots The post Pittsburgh woman shot during fight early Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black community providing tips, which are leading to arrests

PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY speaks in Brighton Heights, Oct. 28, after six people were shot during a funeral. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Mayor Gainey applauds community for getting ‘violent criminals off the street’. Charron Troutman. Jaylone Hines. Shawn Davis. Hezekiah Nixon. Pittsburgh Police said the four African American males...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire celebrates 31 new firefighters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New firefighters are joining the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. Thirty men and one woman graduated as part of the 132nd class of the bureau of fire after 32 weeks of training. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said more firefighters will help bring down response times. "It's always an exciting day when we have a graduation, extending the family is a good thing," he said. The new firefighters will be on duty starting on Monday and will be stationed throughout the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Terrace Village shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a man that is wanted for a shooting that happened last year. Shammond Sewell is charged with several counts, including aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and carrying a firearm without a license. RELATED: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Terrace VillagePolice were called to a scene along Oak Hill Drive in Terrace Village after a shot spotter alert in March of last year. There they found a gunshot victim inside an apartment along Bentley Drive. Also, three vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire. Anyone with information is being asked to call the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy