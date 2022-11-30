ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem's Dapper Dan teams up with Gap for Giving Tuesday

By Jessi Mitchell
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan teamed up with Gap for this Giving Tuesday , donating thousands of dollars to a nonprofit that helps young people.

This donation of $100,000 will fund fashion programming for the Brotherhood Sister Sol kids for the next year with Dapper Dan lending a hand to open opportunities.

To celebrate the launch of his new line of hoodies by the Gap brand, the Dap Man decided to give back in a bigger way to his hometown, curating a collection for the culture.

"After Trayvon Martin, I was so preoccupied with how people of color are stigmatized in a hoodie. So I said now I have a chance to take advantage of the opportunity to destigmatize that," Dapper Dan said.

RELATED STORY: Long Island residents donating more than just money on Giving Tuesday

A candid conversation followed his journey from the streets of Harlem to streetwear icon, and the crowd went wild when another local icon, rapper A$AP Ferg, showed up to perform.

In a quieter part of the brand new BroSis headquarters, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell sat down in the meditation room with co-founder Khary Lazarre-White to discuss the impact these interactions can have.

"A lot of our work is about exposure. It's about helping young people to understand the possibilities of the world," he said. "We're developing agency in young people. We're helping them to really identify goals for their life, develop a moral and ethical code. What does it mean to be men and women, leaders, brothers and sisters in your community?"

RELATED STORY: Giving Tuesday unleashes power of generosity

Over the next year, Dapper Dan plans to call his designer friends to continue the conversation here, showing these students a new path to success.

15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.It happened around 11:30 a.m.Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Harlem barber training program helps keep kids off streets

NEW YORK -- A new training program for barbers is keeping kids off the streets in Harlem.The teenagers are learning a career -- and life lessons, too.For 100 young men and women from Harlem, buzzing means business in the new home of the Big Russ barber and workforce training program on West 135th Street. At its helm is longtime master barber Russell "Big Russ" Smith, owner of eight local businesses."I see a lot of young kids in the community who are not doing anything, who maybe dropped out of high school, kids who come home from jail, kids who's in...
MANHATTAN, NY
