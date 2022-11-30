Lincoln, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lincoln.
The Woodcreek High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Woodcreek High School
Lincoln High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Woodcreek High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Woodcreek High School
Lincoln High School
November 29, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
