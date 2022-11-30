911 call reveals moments before car is crushed by train in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A 911 call reveals the moments a driver said her car was stuck on the tracks as a train approached in Clark County.

“I am on Fletcher Pike and I jumped the tracks and I am literally stuck here and there’s a train coming,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asks her to confirm she is stuck on the tracks and unable to move — the caller said confirms.

“Alright, get out of your car,” The dispatcher advises the caller.

The caller hesitated and said it was her only vehicle, but after more urging by the dispatcher said she is now out of her car.

The next thing you hear on the call is a train whistle.

“Oh my god! No!” the caller said.

She tells the dispatcher the train just hit her car.

Body camera footage from Ohio State Highway Patrol after the crash shows her van crushed by the train.

The driver was not injured, but now OSP is investigating why the woman was on the tracks.

“So far in OSP’s investigation, the driver ... turned right onto the tracks, which disabled her car before being hit by a train,” Lieutenant Christina Hayes with OSP said.

Driving on railroad tracks is a misdemeanor, which the driver was cited for.

OSP cautioned drivers on what to do if a similar situation happens to them.

“If you become disabled on a railroad tracks, you want to make sure that you exit the vehicle and move to a safe location far away from the vehicle,” Hayes said.

