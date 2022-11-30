SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Boys Basketball Rankings: No. 1 St. Augustine off to 5-0 start

The high school basketball season tipped off in the San Diego Section two weeks ago. St. Augustine, last season's Open Division champions, is the No. 1 team in the opening rankings.

SBLive’s San Diego Section high school boys basketball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the winter 2022-23 season.

(Lead photo by Justin Fine)

SBLIVE SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

November 29, 2022

1. St. Augustine (5-0)

The Saints captured the Madison Regional Rumble championship and have won all five games by at least 13 points. They'll take on top 10 teams in El Camino and Carlsbad over the next week.

Next game: 12/3 vs. El Camino

2. San Ysidro (1-2)

San Ysidro opened the year with a win over No. 7 Cathedral Catholic before dropping two in a row to Corona Centennial, California's top-ranked team, and El Camino. Vincent Memorial and Vista are up next before a brutal three-game stretch that includes Perry (AZ), West Ranch, and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Next game: 12/1 vs. Vincent Memorial

3. Torrey Pines (3-1)

The Falcons lone loss came at JSerra, 56-48, without the services of leading scorer JJ Bartelloni. A big game against No. 7 Cathedral Catholic is scheduled for Saturday night in the West Hills tournament.

Next game: 11/30 vs. Orange Glen

4. Carlsbad (5-0)

Carlsbad captured the Mission Bay tournament title last week and are averaging 87 points per game so far. They'll look for a second consecutive tournament title at the Diablo Inferno in Mission Viejo this week.

Next game: 12/1 at Mission Viejo

5. El Camino (1-0)

The Wildcats shocked No. 2 San Ysidro in the debut of head coach Derick Jones. Huge games against No. 7 Cathedral Catholic and No. 1 St. Augustine are scheduled for this week.

Next game: 11/29 at Cathedral Catholic

6. Montgomery (2-1)

Montgomery fell to St. Augustine to open the season but has bounced back with two wins including a 74-57 defeat of La Costa Canyon. They'll have a chance for a top 10 win against Mission Hills on Saturday.

Next game: 12/3 vs. Mission Hills

7. Cathedral Catholic (2-1)

The Dons have won two straight since falling to No. 2 San Ysidro in their season opener. They'll play three times this week including games against No. 3 Torrey Pines and No. 5 El Camino.

Next game: 11/29 vs. El Camino

8. San Diego (3-1)

The Cavers went 3-1 in the Mission Bay tournament, losing only to eventual champion Carlsbad. They'll get to test themselves against out of section competition at the Sax Elliott Invitational in Beverly Hills next week.

Next game: 12/5 at Beverly Hills

9. Santa Fe Christian (3-1)

The Eagles led No. 8 San Diego by nine points on Friday before getting outscored by 24 points over the final three quarters. They'll host La Costa Canyon on Tuesday night before having a 10-day layoff.

Next game: 11/29 vs. La Costa Canyon

10. Mission Hills (4-0)

Mission Hills opened the year with four straight wins at the Madison Regional Rumble, edging out Helix by two points in the final game. A showdown with No. 6 Montgomery is coming up on Saturday night.

Next game: 11/29 vs. Vista

Others considered: Del Norte, La Costa Canyon, Mission Bay, Otay Ranch, La Jolla Country Day