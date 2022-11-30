ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

2 sought after Civil War monument vandalized at NC historic courthouse

By Dolan Reynolds
CBS 17
 3 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week.

On the day before Thanksgiving, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were told the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory words towards the United States, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Asheboro police told the Randolph County deputies about the issue because the monument is on Randolph County property.

The Randolph County Criminal Investigations Division immediately began investigating, and the area was canvassed for video footage. Detectives found video of the suspects with the help of surrounding businesses.

    Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at courthouse vandalized (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)
    Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at courthouse vandalized (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)
    Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at courthouse vandalized (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)
    Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at courthouse vandalized (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

Surveillance video showed that on the night of Nov. 22, two males, who were dressed in dark clothing and white shoes, parked a vehicle in the area and walked to the site of the memorial then vandalized it with spray paint.

They then got back in the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle is believed to be a dark color and may possibly be a 2010 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

CBS 17

