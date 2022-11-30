ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fallout from rap video by inmates shot in prison cell has been severe, says prisoner's mother

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's a story we brought you earlier this week - two aspiring rappers in big trouble after filming a rap video in their own prison cell. But they're also shining a light on the conditions they're living in at the Macomb Correctional facility. The music video made headlines, racked up thousands of views, and is raising awareness about prison conditions.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Are people committing crimes while out on bond in Wayne County? Judge says no

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 36th District Court moved to a system over the summer that limits the use of cash bail. Under an agreement with the ACLU, which will be in place for 2-5 years, people will not be detained unless, after reviewing evidence, a judge determines that releasing them would create an unmanageable flight risk or danger to the public.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County prosecutor releases list of police accused of dishonesty

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released the 2022 Giglio list, which she says names police officers who have been dishonest. According to Worthy's office, police agencies in the county were asked for a list of current and former officers who have allegedly been involved in theft, dishonesty, fraud, making false statements, bias, and bribery.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old woman was killed Nov. 22 in Wyandotte when her boyfriend allegedly ran over her. Troy Szydlowski, 35, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Jayde Lee. Police said the alleged crime happened during a domestic situation off 1st street near Poplar. If...
WYANDOTTE, MI

