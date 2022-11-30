Read full article on original website
Killer wanted 2 years after man found dead, dog injured in vacant Detroit building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two years ago, a man was found dead in a vacant Detroit building, while his dog was hurt. Jessie Eastwood aka Johnnie Best had been murdered. His body was found inside 6466 Jefferson on Dec. 8, 2020. Eastwood's dog, Baby Girl, was injured near him. Crime...
Detroit police looking for shooter after 18-year-old man killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man last week. Miles Murphy, 36, is accused of shooting and killing the 18-year-old victim in the 9200 block of Pierson around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Murphy is 6 feet tall and...
Detroit police officer shocked by live wire responding to car crash; 5 injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire responding to a car crash where five people were injured on the city's west side. The female officer is expected to recover and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department. All five people - including a 12-year-old are also listed in stable.
Victim knew suspect in drive-by shooting in Southfield that injured two, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Southfield late Thursday evening. A Dearborn Heights man was struck in the thigh and arm while a Detroit woman was hit in the leg around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 10 Mile and Greenfield.
Search continues for hit-and-run driver that killed 79-year-old man in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family continues to grieve - after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. It's been a month -- but police are still searching for the driver who fatally struck Warren Flagg and just kept going. "These are the keys he carried every day,"...
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
Detroit Police Commission votes down suspension of DPD sergeant after woman's killing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recommendation to suspend a Detroit police sergeant following the fatal shooting of a woman in November was denied by the board of police commissioners during the group's meeting Thursday. After a lengthy debate behind closed doors, the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners voted against Chief...
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Plymouth police search for hit-and-run driver in elderly man's death
A family continues to grieve -- after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. It's been a month -- but police are still searching for the driver who fatally struck Warren Flagg and just kept going.
Man critically injured in drive-by shooting near Warren Dollar General
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened Saturday on Schoenherr Rd near Ida Street at around 2:25 pm. According to police, the victim was walking in the area with 3 other people when a dark-colored Kia...
Suspect who shot and killed man at Greenfield gas station sought by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help identifying the gunman responsible for a fatal gas station shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. A 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a truck at a Shell gas station in the 20500 block of Greenfield, near Eight Mile.
10-year-old boy with hit list brings knife to school
A 10-year-old boy is accused of bringing a knife to his Macomb County school so he could stab students who were mean to him. The boy had a hit list, authorities said.
Fallout from rap video by inmates shot in prison cell has been severe, says prisoner's mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's a story we brought you earlier this week - two aspiring rappers in big trouble after filming a rap video in their own prison cell. But they're also shining a light on the conditions they're living in at the Macomb Correctional facility. The music video made headlines, racked up thousands of views, and is raising awareness about prison conditions.
10-year-old boy charged after making hit list, bringing knife to Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy brought a knife to his Mt. Clemens school after making a hit list, according to the Macomb County prosecutor. According to Prosecutor Pete Lucido's office, the boy allegedly made a list of students who were mean to him and had called him names before bringing a knife to Prevail Academy on Tuesday.
Are people committing crimes while out on bond in Wayne County? Judge says no
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 36th District Court moved to a system over the summer that limits the use of cash bail. Under an agreement with the ACLU, which will be in place for 2-5 years, people will not be detained unless, after reviewing evidence, a judge determines that releasing them would create an unmanageable flight risk or danger to the public.
Chief for a day: boy with brain cancer's dream comes true, leads Detroit Police Department
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 4-year-old Aniel Mendez, Thursday was a dream come true as he was named chief for a day for the Detroit Police Department. The little boy has stage four brain cancer and his parents, Jorge and Abby, say he was born with it but they didn't realize it until he had an accident and was hospitalized.
Wayne County prosecutor releases list of police accused of dishonesty
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released the 2022 Giglio list, which she says names police officers who have been dishonest. According to Worthy's office, police agencies in the county were asked for a list of current and former officers who have allegedly been involved in theft, dishonesty, fraud, making false statements, bias, and bribery.
Woman allegedly run over by boyfriend in Wyandotte
A man is accused of running over his girlfriend in Wyandotte, killing her. He is now facing charges, but her family said it isn't enough because it doesn't bring their loved one back.
Man accused of running over, killing girlfriend in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old woman was killed Nov. 22 in Wyandotte when her boyfriend allegedly ran over her. Troy Szydlowski, 35, is facing manslaughter charges in the death of Jayde Lee. Police said the alleged crime happened during a domestic situation off 1st street near Poplar. If...
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
