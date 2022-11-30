Read full article on original website
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team beat the Morse Shipbuilders 71-15 in a preseason scrimmage in Bath on Thursday, December 1st. The Warriors led 20-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 43-6 at Halftime and 55-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Nokomis had 3 players in double figures....
Brewer Boys Defeat MDI 78-48 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team defeated MDI 78-48 in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, December 1st in Brewer. Brewer jumped out to a 25-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Brewer 18-13 to cut Brewer's lead to 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored MDI in the 3rd Quarter 22-9 to lead 60-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ticket TV’s top 10 H.S. Boys Soccer plays from the fall [Video]
As crazy as it may seem, high school basketball and the winter sports season has nearly arrived in the state of Maine. The basketball regular season begins next Friday night and Ticket TV is your home for the best coverage as we'll bring you 60 regular season contests streaming live on this website and The Ticket App.
9th Annual Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tourney – Saturday December 3rd
10 a.m. - Brewer Girls vs. John Bapst.
Maine Women Fall to Princeton 65-51 Friday Night
The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Princeton Tigers 65-51 at The Pit at the Memorial Gymnasium at the University of Maine Friday night, December 2nd. Maine trailed 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half. Princeton outscored Maine 16-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 45-35 lead.
Cooper Flagg with Double-Double in Montverde’s Win Thursday [VIDEO]
Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg finished with a double-double as Montverde Academy defeated IMG Academy 80-55 on Thursday, December 1st. Flagg finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 5 blocks. Check out the video highlights!
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67
The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos...
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear
ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
foxbangor.com
Realty of Maine welcomes new owners
BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
nbcboston.com
Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road
A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
