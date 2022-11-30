ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys Defeat MDI 78-48 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team defeated MDI 78-48 in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, December 1st in Brewer. Brewer jumped out to a 25-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Brewer 18-13 to cut Brewer's lead to 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored MDI in the 3rd Quarter 22-9 to lead 60-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Women Fall to Princeton 65-51 Friday Night

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Princeton Tigers 65-51 at The Pit at the Memorial Gymnasium at the University of Maine Friday night, December 2nd. Maine trailed 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half. Princeton outscored Maine 16-7 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 45-35 lead.
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67

The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos...
BRONX, NY
WGME

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear

ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
ROCKPORT, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Realty of Maine welcomes new owners

BANGOR–Realty of Maine is under new ownership. David Sleeper started the company on Main Street in Bangor back in 1999. His daughter Beth Roybal and his daughter-in-law Julie Sleeper were preparing to take over the business when the pandemic hit. Tuesday, the duo officially celebrated their co-ownership of the...
BANGOR, ME
nbcboston.com

Shocking Video Captures Semi Truck Spin Out of Control on Icy Maine Road

A terrifying video of a truck crash in Maine has received hundreds of thousands of views. The incident happened last Friday in New Sharon, which is near Farmington, and was captured on a dashboard camera by Julia Burdin. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Jean Fanfan of Raynham,...
NEW SHARON, ME
