HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have

In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
KANSAS STATE
Chris Wallace Questions Why Gloria Estefan Asked Her Daughter Not to Come Out as Gay to Her Grandmother (Video)

”In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched, they’re taboo,“ the singer said. Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan didn’t want her daughter Emily to come out to her ailing grandmother, telling Chris Wallace, “In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched, they’re taboo…I told her, ‘just do it slowly.’”
CBS Sacramento

Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia

  (CNN) -- Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia."The Masked Singer" host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday."Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman ... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again ... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else," Cannon wrote.The busy dad of 11 said he was feeling positive."I don't need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."Before his hospitalization, Cannon performed with his "Wild'N Out Live" tour on Thursday in New York City."Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," Cannon concluded his post. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles, CA
