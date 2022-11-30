Read full article on original website
‘Tulsa King’ Showrunner Terence Winter on Embracing Sylvester Stallone’s Comedy and His Scrapped ‘Batman’ Show
The "Boardwalk Empire" alum also tells TheWrap about working through extreme conditions in Oklahoma
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Review: Uneven Magical-Realist Fantasy Follows a Dying Writer Into Her Own Screenplay
This Spirit Awardnominated import from the Philippines suggests some bold and visionary ideas before sinking into clichs about the magic of the movies
‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: Tilda Swinton Plays Mother and Daughter in Ghostly ‘Souvenir’ Sequel
Venice Film Festival 2022: Swinton takes over the role of stand-in for director Joanna Hogg while still playing the matriarch in this haunting look at parent-child bonds
How ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Cast Brought a New Middle-earth to Life
TheWrap magazine: The cast and showrunners share behind-the-scenes stories about lengthy audition processes, casting Sauron and bonding during a pandemic
‘Wednesday’ Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar on Collaborating With Tim Burton on the Creepy, Kooky Series
TheWrap magazine: When it came time to look for directors, "He was always our first choice, for obvious reasons," Gough says
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Found Dead at 60 Outside Bronx Factory
Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in “Green Book” and “The Sopranos,” died Monday of unknown causes in the Bronx, New York, the NYPD confirmed to TheWrap. He was 60. Police responded to a call at 3:50 a.m. reporting that a body had been dumped...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Joanna Gaines Tears Up On Podcast While Admitting She Didn’t Embrace Her Korean Heritage As Much As She Could Have
In the final episode of her podcast, The Stories We Tell with Joanna Gaines, the Magnolia Network star had an emotional moment while talking to her mother. The interior designer doesn’t often open up about her upbringing, however, she got more personal than she ever has on the new episode. Here’s what Gaines had to say about owning her Korean heritage.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Shares Snapshots of Royal Life Behind Closed Doors (Video)
“Harry & Meghan,” the new, highly anticipated docuseries following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from director Liz Garbus, is coming to Netflix. In its first teaser trailer released Thursday morning, audiences are given dramatic black-and-white snapshots of what wedded royal life was like for the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind closed doors.
CNN Halts Live Programming on HLN as Chris Licht Thanks Robin Meade: ‘I Know the Audience Will Miss Her’
HLN will simulcast CNN This Morning" beginning Dec. 6
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
Chris Wallace Questions Why Gloria Estefan Asked Her Daughter Not to Come Out as Gay to Her Grandmother (Video)
”In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched, they’re taboo,“ the singer said. Singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan didn’t want her daughter Emily to come out to her ailing grandmother, telling Chris Wallace, “In the Latin community, a lot of these subjects aren’t touched, they’re taboo…I told her, ‘just do it slowly.’”
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Don’t Know Who Dance Legend Gene Kelly Is: ‘To Hell With the Lot of You,’ Blasts Movie Twitter
The three trivia hounds couldn't name the "Singin' in the Rain" star on Thursday night's episode
Why ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Decided to End the Film With a ‘Strong Human Dilemma’
TheWrap magazine: "People ask me what happens in the last scene," says Ruben stlund, "but I have not decided. I really dont know"
ABC Greenlights ‘Judgement,’ a New Pilot From ‘Charmed’ Writer Joey Falco
“Judgement,” a new pilot from “Charmed” and “Sleepy Hollow” writer Joey Falco, has found a home at ABC. The series is a legal-based soap opera centered on a law firm in Washington, D.C. “‘Judgement’ is a high-stakes legal soap that redefines the genre by playing...
Nick Cannon hospitalized with pneumonia
(CNN) -- Nick Cannon is getting some rest after coming down with pneumonia."The Masked Singer" host and comedian, who has previously shared that he has lupus, posted images of himself in a hospital bed in an Instagram post on Friday."Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman ... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again ... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else," Cannon wrote.The busy dad of 11 said he was feeling positive."I don't need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."Before his hospitalization, Cannon performed with his "Wild'N Out Live" tour on Thursday in New York City."Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," Cannon concluded his post. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
EMILY PRESCOTT: Eliza Manners finds love with millionaire hedge fund boss Crispin Odey's son, Max
While Lady Alice Manners is getting used to single life once more after her split from Bryan Ferry’s son Otis, her sister Eliza is happily in love. Interior designer Eliza, 25, has struck up a relationship with Max Odey, son of millionaire hedge fund boss Crispin Odey. Eliza –...
‘Darby and the Dead’ Star Nicole Maines Tried to Get a Meta ‘Moana’ Reference Into the Movie (Video)
Because really, Auli'i Cravalho's character does have a voice like Moana
