ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Austin Butler and more Set to Appear as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows

By Raquel "Rocky" Harris
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
SheKnows

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy