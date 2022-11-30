Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Austin Butler and more Set to Appear as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows

Read full article on original website
The King of Staten Island! Pete Davidson Has a Staggering Net Worth After Quitting ‘Saturday Night Live’
In 2014, a 20-year-old Pete Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live. With more than 100 episodes under his belt — and a number of highly publicized romances — the Staten Island,...
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
The Christine McVie Song Mick Fleetwood Wants to Be Played at His Funeral Is a Fitting Choice
When Mick Fleetwood dies, he wants a Christine McVie song from Fleetwood Mac’s catalog played at his funeral.
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Will Smith Wells Up Recalling What His Nephew Asked Him After Oscars Slap
"Why you trying to Oprah me?" the "Emancipation" actor joked to "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah as he revealed what he's learned since the slap.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Turning on the Charm & Is 'Quite Romantic' With Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly still going strong and it looks like the Oscar winner is turning up the heat on their romance. He is reportedly adding a little old-fashioned charm to their dating situation. The couple was first spotted during New York Fashion Week in September and they’ve worked hard to keep their love life off the radar as much as possible. DiCaprio prefers to keep “things private,” but he is acting like “a gentleman” and is “quite romantic” with the 27-year-old model, according to a Hollywood Life source. She’s “is smitten” with the 48-year-old actor and “very...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lionel Richie Wrote for Other Artists
From his early days with The Commodores and hits like “Three Times a Lady,” “Easy,” “Still” and “Sail On” through his solo career, which launched in the early 1980s, Lionel Richie has been the composer of hit songs for more than five decades.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Reveals That Stevie Nicks Apologized for Their Torrid Affair
Jenny Boyd, who was married to Mick Fleetwood, revealed that Stevie Nicks apologized to her for having an affair with the Fleetwood Mac drummer.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
