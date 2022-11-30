Read full article on original website
NH Attorney General’s office investigating suspicious death in Nashua
NASHUA,NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating a suspicious death in Nashua. According to the AG’s office, they are assisting Nashua PD on this investigation. Officials say a man was found dead yesterday at a home on Amherst Street. According to the AG’s office,...
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
WMUR.com
NH secretary of state says first-in-nation tradition will continue regardless of DNC action
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's secretary of state said Friday he's not concerned about a move by the Democratic National Committee to end the state's first-in-the-nation primary status. A DNC subcommittee voted Friday to move South Carolina to the front of the presidential nominating calendar, tossing Iowa out of...
Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain
BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
Reviewing New Hampshire's November 2022 temperatures and how they relate to historic winter snowfall trends
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A trend has emerged in New Hampshire over the past few decades that appears to show a correlation between warmer or colder Novembers and how that might hold clues about the winter ahead. In years when temperatures in November are 1.5 degrees colder than normal in...
WMUR.com
DNC committee votes to end New Hampshire's first-in-nation primary status
WASHINGTON — The Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee has voted to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation presidential primary spot. Under the plan, South Carolina will be the first state to vote. But New Hampshire officials who were at the meeting said that no matter what, the Granite State will continue to vote first in the nation.
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man charged in connection with Massachusetts armed bank robbery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with an armed bank robbery in Tisbury, Massachusetts. More than $39,000 was allegedly stolen in the Nov. 17 robbery at Rockland Trust Bank, investigators said. Omar Odion Johnson, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, is one of two men...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Steady rain Saturday
VIDEO: See when New Hampshire sees the rain Saturday, and when it tapers off. Read the full forecast here.
WMUR.com
NH Democrats stand firm against DNC efforts to take away first-in-nation primary
Under the plan, South Carolina will be the first state to vote. But New Hampshire officials who were at the meeting said that no matter what, the Granite State will continue to vote first in the nation.
WMTW
Maine health officials: How to stay healthy for the holidays
The Urgent Care in South Portland has seen an uptick in the number of flu cases, while COVID-19 cases are actually down, according to Urgent Care's owner. Maine's Total Coverage asked health officials what we all can do to remain healthy this holiday season. "The first thing everybody needs to...
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
WMTW
Maine BMVs only open for scheduled appointments on Tuesday following 'serious threat'
AUGUSTA, Maine — Only those with scheduled appointments will be able to visit the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicle branch offices Tuesday following a threat received over the phone, officials say. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: BMV now taking appointments online. Officials did not specify what the threat was but do...
WCAX
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
