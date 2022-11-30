ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Boston

‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity

“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Respiratory illnesses soar, putting hospitals under strain

BOSTON — Next week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week -- a time to remind Americans it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, the CDC’s Flu Tracker map would suggest there’s no time to waste. In the last two weeks, the number of states with ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity went from 20 to 32. That’s a 60 percent increase. Massachusetts remains in the ‘moderate’ activity bracket, for now. Local hospitals can only hope it stays that way -- given how slammed they’ve been with various respiratory illnesses for weeks.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

DNC committee votes to end New Hampshire's first-in-nation primary status

WASHINGTON — The Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee has voted to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation presidential primary spot. Under the plan, South Carolina will be the first state to vote. But New Hampshire officials who were at the meeting said that no matter what, the Granite State will continue to vote first in the nation.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
WMTW

Maine health officials: How to stay healthy for the holidays

The Urgent Care in South Portland has seen an uptick in the number of flu cases, while COVID-19 cases are actually down, according to Urgent Care's owner. Maine's Total Coverage asked health officials what we all can do to remain healthy this holiday season. "The first thing everybody needs to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT

