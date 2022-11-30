ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

actionnews5.com

Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student

A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a special needs student, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville man convicted of raping woman near Wheaton Metro station

James McClain, 39, of Rockville was convicted Wednesday before Judge Christopher Fogleman in the County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for assaulting a victim who was previously unknown to him, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. The...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker

Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD

