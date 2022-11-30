Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
actionnews5.com
Graphic: FBI agent found not guilty in 2020 shooting aboard Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - An FBI agent has been acquitted of attempted second-degree murder in a 2020 non-fatal shooting on board a Metro train in Maryland. “We were doing some, some tearing up as well because this was a very special client who never, ever, ever should have been put in this position,” attorney Robert Bonsib said.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teacher accused of assaulting special needs student
A special education teacher at Marshall High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged Friday with assaulting a special needs student, according to authorities. Fairfax County police said that they arrested Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church, after concluding their investigation into the incident that was first reported to authorities on Oct. 13.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police want victims of cash-for-gold ruse to come forward
Fairfax County police are still looking for more victims of a bizarre cash-for-fake gold scheme where drivers who stop to help a fellow driver on the side of the highway end up possibly getting abducted and intimidated into draining their bank accounts. Three people have been arrested in the Virginia...
WTOP
Maryland jury finds FBI agent who shot man inside Red Line train not guilty
An FBI agent accused of attempted murder inside a Metrorail train in Maryland has been found not guilty. A jury in Montgomery County found Eduardo Valdivia not guilty on Friday. He was accused of shooting another passenger twice inside a Red Line train near the Medical Center station in Bethesda back in December 2020.
mocoshow.com
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
WTOP
Toddler killed in fatal Howard Co. crash
Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others. Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Man shot in Montgomery County in critical condition
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting on 16th street that left a man in critical condition.
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville man convicted of raping woman near Wheaton Metro station
James McClain, 39, of Rockville was convicted Wednesday before Judge Christopher Fogleman in the County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for assaulting a victim who was previously unknown to him, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. The...
Police ID Wanted Scissor Sporting Armed Robber After Targeting Silver Spring Foot Locker
Police investigators in Maryland have identified a wanted armed robber who brandished scissors while stealing shoes from an area Foot Locker earlier this year. Kenneth Shawn Purvis is wanted by the Montgomery County Department of Police following an armed robbery in September when he used scissors to make his great escape after stealing from the store, authorities announced.
Woman identified in Fairfax County cold case after almost 29 years
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was found dead in 1993 near the base of a tree in Centreville and now, almost 29 years later, police have uncovered her identity. The Fairfax County Police Department identified Sharon Kay Abbott Lane on Nov. 21 as the victim in a cold case that dates back to Dec. 6, 1993. Her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area on Sharpsburg Drive by landscapers and when detectives arrived they gathered evidence from the scene believed to belong to her. This included jewelry, deteriorated clothing, a red comb and a yellow barrette.
Police: Man dead after shooting in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment parking lot in Silver Spring early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the police department responded to 16th Street, nearby the Summit Hills apartment complex,...
Philly Man Who Stalked, Beat Mom And Son Arrested In Baltimore: Police
A Philadelphia man accused of stalking a mother and her son before violently beating and robbing them in the street was arrested in Baltimore, police sources say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore wrote in a statement Friday, Dec. 2 that 25-year-old Lance Ryan was taken into custody early that morning.
Man Fighting For Life After Attempted Murder In Baltimore
A victim is fighting for his life after an attempted murder in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the unidentified man after he was shot around 2:40 p.m., in the 100 block of West Hamburg Street, Friday, Dec. 2, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital...
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
