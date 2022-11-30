Read full article on original website
Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner hopeful World Cup effort will 'grow the game' in states
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was focused on the bigger picture after his side exited the World Cup with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday. WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal shot-stopper, who started every one of the USMNT's matches in Qatar and impressed throughout, highlighted the importance of going far in the tournament in order to increase soccer's exposure as it continues to grow in the United States.
Who could England play in World Cup quarterfinals? Potential opponents for Three Lions in last eight
After calmly navigating Group B, England begin the knockout phase of their 2022 World Cup campaign against Senegal today. But, with the Three Lions having put together deep runs in their last two major tournament appearances, fans are already looking ahead to what might come next in Qatar. Here, we...
'I feel good' - Neymar offers positive injury update ahead of Brazil's World Cup clash against South Korea
The Brazilian is in a positive mood as he recovers from an ankle injury ahead of Brazil's last-16 World Cup showdown with South Korea. WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil are still sweating on Neymar's fitness ahead of their knockout tie against South Korea after the Paris Saint-Germain forward sustained an ankle injury in his team's opening win against Serbia. Neymar has missed Brazil's last two matches but seems to be in positive mood ahead of the last 16 match.
How big is Netherlands? USA's opponent in World Cup Round of 16 is a European nation is no bigger than West Virginia
USA and Netherlands kick off the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 action in Al Rayyan as Gregg Berhalter's side look for an edge over the Dutch. The US — having never faced Netherlands — recorded their first-ever win over La Oranje in 2015, and they tower over their European opponents in any geographical battle.
When is Netherlands vs. Argentina at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for quarterfinal match
The Netherlands will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup after both sides came through their Round of 16 ties on Saturday. The Dutch eased to a 3-1 win over the United States in the day's earlier game before Argentina beat Australia 2-1 to qualify as Lionel Messi bagged on his 1000th career appearance.
Why is Netherlands called Holland? Explaining the name of USA's World Cup opponent
Oftentimes, it's a reflection of a nation's past, as well as a nation's future. Burkina Faso, for example, translates to "Land of Incorruptible People." Sometimes, though, it highlights a country's geography, as is the case with Haiti, which comes from the nation's indigenous Taíno language and means "land of high mountains."
Garang Kuol nearly completes Australia miracle comeback vs Argentina, setting mark not seen since Pele
Australia's magical run at the 2022 World Cup came to an end, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat despite a courageous effort against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. A goal from the little magician in the first half put the Albiceleste in the lead, before Julian Alvarez capitalised on an error from Australian 'keeper Maty Ryan to double their advantage, and while an Enzo Fernandez own goal gave Australia hope, they weren't able to find the crucial equalising goal.
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Is the USA out of the World Cup 2022? USMNT eliminated in Round of 16 with loss to Netherlands
The U.S. men's national soccer team returned to the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018, and a young squad had high hopes for a deep run in Qatar. That run ended in the knockout stage as the Americans lost 3-1 to the Netherlands, officially eliminating them from the tournament.
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat
The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching
Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
'Can't say I'm surprised': Nick Kyrgios reacts after Fernando Verdasco's doping ban
World No. 22 Nick Kyrgios has renewed his feud with Fernando Verdasco after the Spanish tennis player accepted a voluntary provisional doping suspension. Verdasco tested positive for ADHD medication methylphenidate in February at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 39-year-old said he was taking the medication...
