Sporting News

Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News

How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Sporting News

Most games played in history? Lionel Messi reaches 1000 matches mark at World Cup 2022

Make it another career milestone for Lionel Messi when the Argentina legend took the field against Australia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina won the match thanks in part to a goal by Messi, who opened the scoring although it was far from an easy match for the Albiceleste who hung on for the 2-1 win.
Sporting News

USMNT picked the wrong time to show their youth in World Cup loss to the Netherlands

In the days before the members of the United States men’s national team faced their first World Cup knockout game in nearly a decade, a reporter in Qatar mentioned to star forward Christian Pulisic that he had produced his own “Landon Donovan moment” with the goal that defeated Iran and sent the U.S. where every team in the tournament aches to visit.
Sporting News

At Qatar 2022, USMNT showed how far they've come — and how much room there is to grow

Perhaps it is a good thing so many Americans appear to have forgotten the night of October 10, 2017. It certainly was not a night to remember. It set back the United States men's national team program by years. It forced fans of the program either to watch the 2018 World Cup dispassionately, find another team to support or ignore the tournament altogether. It led the U.S. Soccer Federation to what amounted to a revolution.
Sporting News

Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching

Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.
Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
Sporting News

Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works

We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.

