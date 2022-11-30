Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Can Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup? Portugal route to Qatar 2022 final
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only all-time great who’s never won a World Cup. He’s not even the only one at Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has been 1A or 1B relative to Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the debate about the current greatest player for well more than a decade, but he could gain a huge advantage at age 37 if Portugal were able to win the 2022 World Cup.
Sporting News
How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Sporting News
Most games played in history? Lionel Messi reaches 1000 matches mark at World Cup 2022
Make it another career milestone for Lionel Messi when the Argentina legend took the field against Australia in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina won the match thanks in part to a goal by Messi, who opened the scoring although it was far from an easy match for the Albiceleste who hung on for the 2-1 win.
Sporting News
USMNT picked the wrong time to show their youth in World Cup loss to the Netherlands
In the days before the members of the United States men’s national team faced their first World Cup knockout game in nearly a decade, a reporter in Qatar mentioned to star forward Christian Pulisic that he had produced his own “Landon Donovan moment” with the goal that defeated Iran and sent the U.S. where every team in the tournament aches to visit.
Sporting News
At Qatar 2022, USMNT showed how far they've come — and how much room there is to grow
Perhaps it is a good thing so many Americans appear to have forgotten the night of October 10, 2017. It certainly was not a night to remember. It set back the United States men's national team program by years. It forced fans of the program either to watch the 2018 World Cup dispassionately, find another team to support or ignore the tournament altogether. It led the U.S. Soccer Federation to what amounted to a revolution.
Sporting News
England vs. Senegal World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
England had the luxury of mixing things up in terms of team selection as they finished Group B off by beating Wales. The Three Lions' progression to the knockout stages was already effectively secured, and so Gareth Southgate was able to rotate his squad with one eye on this next fixture.
Sporting News
Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching
Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.
Sporting News
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
Sporting News
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Sporting News
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Sporting News
Cameron Smith exits the Australian Open early as whirlwind year comes to a disappointing end
Having barely survived on Friday after mixing four birdies with five bogeys, Cameron Smith has been sent packing early from the Australian Open in front of a packed crowd in Melbourne. It marks the final time Smith will feature for the year after a whirlwind period which has seen him...
Comments / 0