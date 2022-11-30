AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — From a World Cup -threatening knee injury to marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer’s biggest tournament, it’s been a wild ride for Australia defender Harry Souttar. Now, after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Saturday and elimination from the World Cup, it’s back to the grind of English soccer’s second division for the Stoke defender. Souttar, however, has experienced one pinch-yourself moment after another in Qatar and leaves with stories that will last a lifetime. Like the moment he left arguably the greatest player ever in a heap on the turf at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. In a total mismatch, the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Souttar crashed through the 5-7 (1.69-meter) Messi in the 41st minute.

