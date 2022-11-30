Middle school Dawgs upend Tigers, drop four contests during month

The Franklin County Middle School boys basketball team continued to grow during November by picking up a 35-22 win over Jefferson County while coming up short against Tylertown, 45-23; North Pike, 54-33; Lawrence County, 43-13; and Loyd Star, 28-21. During the campaign thus far, the Bulldogs have been led on the court by Jakory Brown with 27 points as Cayden Fox has contributed 22, K.J. Webster has added 21 and Elvia Brown has pitched in 16. Other FC players on the tally sheet during November included: Javion Coleman, nine; Mason Goldman, eight; Jetavious Washington, seven; Daquarrius Humphrey, six; Drake Griffin, four; Landen Harris, four; Cache Ryan, two; and C.J. Brown, one. In two seventh grade scrimmage games, Braylon Wilson led the Bulldogs with four points, Griffin and David Lee Smith tacked on three apiece while Braylin Faust, Jarvis Tillman, Eric Thompson and Jeremiah Tyler scored two each. Here is a summary of the November contests played by Franklin County: LOYD STAR 28, FC 21 Loyd Star outscored Franklin County 13-8 in the first half and 15-13 after intermission to claim a 28-21 win over the visiting Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 17. FC’s Jakory Brown paced the Dawgs with a team-high nine points while Elvia Brown added four. Fox and Goldman dropped in a three-pointer each in the second half for Franklin County while Coleman scored two point. LAWRENCE COUNTY 43, FC 13 Lawrence County jumped out to a 30-5 lead at the mid-game break and never looked back in claiming a 43-13 win over Franklin County on Monday, Nov. 14. Fox led the Bulldogs with four points while Brown chipped in three and Jakory Brown, Goldman and Ryan had two points apiece. FC 35, JEFFERSON COUNTY 22 Franklin County outscored Jefferson County in every quarter en route to a 35-22 win over the Tigers. Fox had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs while Webster put in nine points, Humphrey scored six and Jakory Brown and Elvia Brown finished with four points apiece. Coleman added two points in the FC victory. FC 11, JEFFERSON COUNTY 11 (Seventh Grade Scrimmage) Franklin County held a 7-5 halftime lead over Jefferson County with the Tigers battling for a 4-2 lead in the third quarter and both teams mustering two points apiece in the final frame to wrap up their contest in an 11-all tie. Griffin scored three points for the Bulldogs as Braylon Wilson, Tillman, Thompson and Tyler finished with two points each. NORTH PIKE 54, FC 33 North Pike led from start to finish of a 54-33 decision on Monday, Nov. 7. Webster paced the Bulldogs with seven points while Fox, Jakory Brown and Elvia Brown recorded five apiece. Coleman and Griffin wound up with four each and Goldman had three for Franklin County in the loss. NORTH PIKE 16, FC 7 (Seventh Grade Scrimmage) FC’s Smith sank a three pointer while Faust and Braylon Wilson had a field goal apiece in a seventh grade scrimmage between North Pike and the Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 7. TYLERTOWN 45, FC 23 Tylertown outscored Franklin County in three of four quarters played, with the Chiefs and Bulldogs ending the fourth frame in a 6-all tie. The Chiefs claimed a 45-23 win over the visiting Dawgs, who were led with seven points each by Jakory Brown and Washington. Webster scored five points for the Bulldogs in the outing while Harris had two and Coleman finished with one point. • • • UPCOMING GAMES The Franklin County Middle School’s Bulldogs were scheduled to be at home Thursday, Dec. 1 to face off against McComb and on Monday, Dec. 5 to battle Tylertown with seventh and eighth grade games beginning at 5 p.m., both nights in Meadville. On Thursday, Dec. 8, FCMS will travel to meet North Pike with games set to begin at 5 p.m., and will return home on Thursday, Dec. 15 to square off against Lawrence County.