ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Middle school Dawgs upend Tigers, drop four contests during month

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

The Franklin County Middle School boys basketball team continued to grow during November by picking up a 35-22 win over Jefferson County while coming up short against Tylertown, 45-23; North Pike, 54-33; Lawrence County, 43-13; and Loyd Star, 28-21. During the campaign thus far, the Bulldogs have been led on the court by Jakory Brown with 27 points as Cayden Fox has contributed 22, K.J. Webster has added 21 and Elvia Brown has pitched in 16. Other FC players on the tally sheet during November included: Javion Coleman, nine; Mason Goldman, eight; Jetavious Washington, seven; Daquarrius Humphrey, six; Drake Griffin, four; Landen Harris, four; Cache Ryan, two; and C.J. Brown, one. In two seventh grade scrimmage games, Braylon Wilson led the Bulldogs with four points, Griffin and David Lee Smith tacked on three apiece while Braylin Faust, Jarvis Tillman, Eric Thompson and Jeremiah Tyler scored two each. Here is a summary of the November contests played by Franklin County: LOYD STAR 28, FC 21 Loyd Star outscored Franklin County 13-8 in the first half and 15-13 after intermission to claim a 28-21 win over the visiting Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 17. FC’s Jakory Brown paced the Dawgs with a team-high nine points while Elvia Brown added four. Fox and Goldman dropped in a three-pointer each in the second half for Franklin County while Coleman scored two point. LAWRENCE COUNTY 43, FC 13 Lawrence County jumped out to a 30-5 lead at the mid-game break and never looked back in claiming a 43-13 win over Franklin County on Monday, Nov. 14. Fox led the Bulldogs with four points while Brown chipped in three and Jakory Brown, Goldman and Ryan had two points apiece. FC 35, JEFFERSON COUNTY 22 Franklin County outscored Jefferson County in every quarter en route to a 35-22 win over the Tigers. Fox had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs while Webster put in nine points, Humphrey scored six and Jakory Brown and Elvia Brown finished with four points apiece. Coleman added two points in the FC victory. FC 11, JEFFERSON COUNTY 11 (Seventh Grade Scrimmage) Franklin County held a 7-5 halftime lead over Jefferson County with the Tigers battling for a 4-2 lead in the third quarter and both teams mustering two points apiece in the final frame to wrap up their contest in an 11-all tie. Griffin scored three points for the Bulldogs as Braylon Wilson, Tillman, Thompson and Tyler finished with two points each. NORTH PIKE 54, FC 33 North Pike led from start to finish of a 54-33 decision on Monday, Nov. 7. Webster paced the Bulldogs with seven points while Fox, Jakory Brown and Elvia Brown recorded five apiece. Coleman and Griffin wound up with four each and Goldman had three for Franklin County in the loss. NORTH PIKE 16, FC 7 (Seventh Grade Scrimmage) FC’s Smith sank a three pointer while Faust and Braylon Wilson had a field goal apiece in a seventh grade scrimmage between North Pike and the Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 7. TYLERTOWN 45, FC 23 Tylertown outscored Franklin County in three of four quarters played, with the Chiefs and Bulldogs ending the fourth frame in a 6-all tie. The Chiefs claimed a 45-23 win over the visiting Dawgs, who were led with seven points each by Jakory Brown and Washington. Webster scored five points for the Bulldogs in the outing while Harris had two and Coleman finished with one point. • • • UPCOMING GAMES The Franklin County Middle School’s Bulldogs were scheduled to be at home Thursday, Dec. 1 to face off against McComb and on Monday, Dec. 5 to battle Tylertown with seventh and eighth grade games beginning at 5 p.m., both nights in Meadville. On Thursday, Dec. 8, FCMS will travel to meet North Pike with games set to begin at 5 p.m., and will return home on Thursday, Dec. 15 to square off against Lawrence County.

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Missy Gators knocked off Natchez 59-21

Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team took down Natchez 59-21 on Friday night. Up 28-15 by halftime, the Missy Gators had no problem handling the Lady Bulldogs. Janiah Caples and Kierra James took over the third quarter for VHS as they easily cruised their way to a win. Caples...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” winners recognized in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A celebration of the state’s six best high school football players took place in Clinton on Tuesday morning. The MHSAA recognized the 2022 “Mr. Football” winners from each classification. Bay Springs senior Ty Jones was awarded Class 1A’s “Mr. Football” title after rushing...
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Pike County escapee captured in Louisiana

MCCOMB, Miss. — A Pike County escapee has been captured in Louisiana. The Pike County Sheriff's Office said Javier Kidd was taken back into custody Thursday at a hotel in Tangipahoa Parish and has since been returned to the Pike County Jail. Kidd jumped out of a transport van...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the bridge in Mississippi at Merit […] The post Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, another arrested after shooting in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in critical condition, and another is behind bars after a shooting in Bolton on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened in the afternoon in the 6100 block of Northside Drive. They said Lecorius Hodge, 40, was shot in the […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for shooting death of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Arrests warrants have been issued for two Jackson men after a teenager was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Crystal Springs. Police said the warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd and 23-year-old Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott in connection to the murder of Bashar Ali […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County. With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi woman accused of impersonating a police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police arrested a woman accused of impersonating a police officer Wednesday, November 30. Police said they received a complaint about an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means making various claims. Upon further investigation, Rebecca Ann Brock, of Wesson, was arrested. Brock was charged […]
WESSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Fisherman stumbles upon shipwreck site of boat, peek into Mississippi River past

In mid-October, a local fisherman on the Yazoo Canal north of Vicksburg, Mississippi, stumbled upon a piece of history usually concealed by rippling muddy water. A 1920’s-era vessel lay in the mud of the canal bed half exposed to open air. The find was made possible due to low water caused by drought conditions on the Mississippi River and its tributaries, which swerve around Vicksburg on the way down to its endpoint in the Gulf of Mexico.
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer

JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary

Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
CLINTON, MS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
505
Followers
555
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy