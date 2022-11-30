ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

FCMS girls' hoops team goes 2-3 prior to break

By Sean Dunlap
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

Franklin County Middle School’s girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins and three losses during November hoops competition. The Lady Bulldogs defeated both Jefferson County, 31-25; and Lawrence County, 35-12; while losses came at the hand of Loyd Star, 36-27; North Pike, 16-14; and Tylertown 18-13. In those contests, FC was led by Keria Logan with a combined 33 points while Jhalayah Tillman recorded 31, Karyn Allen added 25 and Malia Humphrey scored 18. Also, Mahayley Buie was credited with six points, Ky Burnett had four, Kailynn Bonds finished with two and Braleigh Wilson tacked on one during November games. In addition, the FC seventh grade won a scrimmage game against North Pike, 6-3. Here is a summary of games played earlier this month: LOYD STAR 36, FC 27 A nip-and-tuck first-half battle between Franklin County and Loyd Star saw the visiting Lady Bulldogs trail by one to the Lady Hornets, 8-7, after the first period with FC recording a 9-7 offensive pace through the second frame to claim a 16-15 advantage at the mid-game break on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Lincoln County. After intermission, Loyd Star outscored Franklin, 17-3, in the third frame as the middle school Bulldogs charged back with an 8-4 run in the fourth frame. Logan paced the Lady Bulldogs with seven points against Loyd Star while Humphrey chipped in six. Tillman ended up scoring four points for FC with Allen and Buie adding three each and Burnett and Bonds tacking on two apiece. FC 35, LAWRENCE COUNTY 12 The middle school Lady Bulldogs outscored Lawrence County 20-6 in the first half of their game played on Monday, Nov. 14 and went on a 15-6 tear in the second half to pick up the 35-12 road win. Two FC players scored in double figures — with Allen leading all players in the game with 12 and Tillman contributing 10. In addition, Humphrey recorded eight, Logan added four and Wilson had one point. FC 31, JEFFERSON COUNTY 25 Franklin County broke open a 21-14 lead at intermission against Jefferson County and cruised to a 31-25 victory over the Tigers. Tillman and Logan both paced the Lady Bulldogs with 10 points each while Allen had four, Buie added three and Humphrey and Burnett finished with two points apiece. NORTH PIKE 16, FC 14 Franklin took a 7-5 first quarter lead over North Pike on Monday, Nov. 7, but saw its shooting go ice cold before intermission as North Pike went on a 9-0 offensive run to hold a 14-7 advantage at the mid-game break. The middle school Lady Bulldogs mounted a comeback in the second half with runs of 4-0 in the third and 3-2 in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome North Pike’s early lead down the stretch. Logan led FC with seven points while Allen scored four and Tillman contributed three. FC 6, NORTH PIKE 3 (Seventh Grade Scrimmage) Franklin’s Humphrey and Burnett both had a field goal each while Braleigh Wilson went 2-of-4 from the free throw line to upend North Pike, 6-3, in a seventh grade scrimmage. North Pike’s points all came off free throws with the team hitting on 3-of-6 attempts. TYLERTOWN 18, FC 13 With the two teams deadlocked at 4-all after the first half, Tylertown used a 9-5 run in the third frame and a 5-4 spurt in the fourth to seal an 18-13 win over Franklin County. Logan paced the Lady Bulldogs with five points and Tillman scored four while Allen and Humphrey ended with two points apiece. • • • UPCOMING GAMES The Franklin County Middle School girls hoops squad was slated to return to action at home on Thursday. Dec. 1 against McComb and on Monday, Dec. 5 against Tylertown. The Lady Dawgs were scheduled to travel to North Pike on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a home game against Lawrence County on Thursday, Dec. 15.

