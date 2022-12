At an after-hours adult art event in June, Children’s Fairyland welcomed three new costumed characters to the park. HoodFoot, Fuzzy, and Mr. WePulls were a hit with the crowd. Their creator, Roy Miles, aka the Ghetto Geppetto, was in attendance sporting oversized gold chains and a bigger-than-life persona. The 51-year East Oakland resident was not new to Fairyland; he’s been visiting the park since he was a child in the 1970s when his dad worked as a gardener in Lakeside Park.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO