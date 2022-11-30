Read full article on original website
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 2, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) issued State Water Project allocations Thursday amounting to 5 percent of requested supplies for 2023. DWR is conserving existing storage in Lake Oroville in the event dry conditions continue. The initial 5 percent allocation would be met by flows from winter storms entering the Delta as well as stored water in San Luis Reservoir.
UPDATE: Caltrans no longer screening for chains on I-5 at Fawndale
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC 1, 11 AM:. Caltrans is no longer screening vehicles for chains on I-5 at Fawndale, according to the CHP incident page. Truck traffic is once again moving along I-5 at Fawndale, according to Caltrans. All vehicles are being screened for chains. UPDATE, DEC....
Newcomers join Shasta Co. Supes: Interview with Supervisor-elect Chris Kelstrom
REDDING, Calif. — Two newcomers will join the Shasta County Board of Supervisors after the first of the year. This week, we spoke with Kevin Crye. He'll represent District One; primarily Downtown Redding. District Five is primarily South Shasta County and includes the City of Anderson. KRCR's Mike Mangas...
CAL FIRE cite five in multi-agency illegal burn patrol
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE law enforcement conducted a multi-agency illegal open fire patrol in south Shasta County, says CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Fire Protection District and Shasta Lake Fire Protection District. Officers say they contacted 18 individuals on the 6200...
Red Bluff Toys for Tots collects donations despite the rain
RED BLUFF, CA. — Anyone looking to donate gifts to children in the Northstate have the chance to do so at today's Toys for Tots toy drive in Red Bluff. The toy drive, held outside the Walmart Supercenter in Red Bluff, will go on from now until 4:00 PM, despite the rainy conditions. Multiple organizers and businesses are at the location, including members of CAL FIRE Tehama County.
Pair of Christmas Parades plan to light up Shasta County today
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Those wishing to join in the Christmas spirit this weekend have not one, but two local parades to look forward to today. The first will by the Igo-Ono Country Christmas Parade, being held today, December 3rd, at 1 PM in Downtown Igo. The parade will be visited by many beloved Christmas characters, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and of course, Santa Claus. Once the parade wraps up, children at the event will get the chance to receive free gifts from Santa as well. For more information on the event, you can visit the parade's Facebook page here.
Firefighters contain fire to outbuilding in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. 11:34 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a fire that burned one outbuilding near Murdock Elementary School in Willows. Crews said at about 10:40 a.m. Friday that the fire was in the area of Washington Street and French Street. The fire was extinguished and contained to one outbuilding...
CAL FIRE stops small vegetation fire in Nord on Wednesday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 30, 5:45 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their crews have contained the fire to half an acre. Additionally, they said their firefighters have finished mopping up the fire and will check on the fire in the next day or so.
Preview of Redding's next council meeting: what's the plan for South City Park?
REDDING, Calif. — Next Tuesday’s Redding City Council meeting will be a pivotal one. On top of swearing in new council members, Jack Munns and Tenessa Audette, who will take their seats on council immediately, the future of South City Park will be revisited as the main agenda item.
Winter storm coming to the North state: Here's Caltrans key tips to driving safe
REDDING. Calif. — The North State's first winter storm is expected to hit from Dec. 1st through Dec. 4th. With this, it's important to prepare beforehand and know information on how to stay safe in this winter weather. KRCR spoke with Caltrans about how they go about these kinds...
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
Crews to build passing lane around Canyon Creek Road slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising people who live near the slide on Canyon Creek Road to consider relocating until the slide is stable. The DOT said it has received reports that many people who live on Canyon Creek Road are driving through...
Candlelight memorial in Redding for World AIDS Day
REDDING. Calif. — Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day and is a time to celebrate, honor and bring awareness to those affected by HIV/AIDS. To recognize those who have been impacted by this disease, Redding's Christian Church disciples of Christ is hosting a candlelight memorial celebration Dec. 1st at 6:30 PM.
Part 2 – Shasta County Election Postmortem: Redding City Council Shockers; Extremists Infiltrate School Boards. Will Shasta County Survive?
Shasta County citizens, buckle your seatbelts. We’re in for a tumultuous ride. Last night, all across Shasta County, citizens, candidates and their supporters adjusted to the reality of the final results of the entire Midterm Election. However, in one of the most significant races, a pair of far-right candidates won both open seats on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, resulting in an eventual hard-right 4-1 majority. This portends serious course changes that will touch every aspect of Shasta County government and its people’s well-being and way of life.
Redding can expect road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday
REDDING, Calif. — City of Redding (COR) sent out a press release notifying the public that there will be intermittent road closures on Beagle Lane starting Monday. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec 5-30. COR says that traffic control and detours will be set...
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
What were they thinking?
After an unsightly fence popped up around City Plaza in late 2021, the city of Chico and the Downtown Chico Business Association (DCBA) claimed it was necessary to enable construction and operation of an ice rink for the holiday season. The fact that fence stayed up until April—even though the rink stopped operating in January—gave weight to suspicions of homeless advocates that the barrier’s true purpose was to block access to the park. When the fence went up again in November for the controversial attraction’s second coming, the DCBA was quick to declare it would be come down much sooner. It did.
Stuff the Bus Toy Drive 2022: Another huge success thanks to local generosity
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — This year's "Stuff The Bus" was one of the most successful seen in the Northstate, with nearly four busses filled with toys to be donated to families in need this holiday season. KRCR joined with Carl's Jr., The Salvation Army, and RABA to fill busses with...
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
