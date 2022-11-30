Actress Malika Blessing Gives Stellar Performance in ALLBLK, AMC Networks ‘Wicked City’ Premieres Dec. 1st

Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
‘Bruiser’ Review: A Teen Is Torn Between Violent Role Models in Strong Debut From Gifted New Voice
“Bruiser” builds to a massive brawl that, in a different kind of film, would be the main attraction. But director Miles Warren has other priorities than sensationalizing violence between Black men in a movie that is instead preoccupied with where such aggression comes from. Insightful and universal in so many ways, Warren’s first feature is a confident if sometimes oblique coming-of-age story from an important new voice, focused on an African American teen torn between two very different role models, one who insists that he stay focused and “take his lumps,” the other ready to teach the boy how to...
sheenmagazine.com
Why the Hair Industry is Raving About Celebrity Hairstylist David Hall?
Exceptional— someone or something that has a particular quality, usually a good quality, to an unusually high degree—David Hall. If you were to look up the word exceptional in the dictionary, you would definitely see the name David Hall right besides it. Everything he does is exceptional! From the moment you walk in to his salon, the ambiance & the mellow music captures and captivates you! The professionalism is above top notch! Stellar treatment is definitely the caviar of the menu! His products that he uses on your head are top of the line. And once you are in David’s hands, you are in full luxury! Absolutely, nothing at all, is average about, what I like to call, the David experience!!
sheenmagazine.com
Rileyy Lanez Teases Forthcoming EP ‘Bittersweet’
Rileyy Lanez is a whole vibe, and her distinct, standout vocals do not go unnoticed. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, the 21-year-old has been steadily growing her fanbase, reeling music-lovers in with her version of unapologetic, heartfelt R&B. Boasting 517K followers on Instagram alone, it’s safe to say Rileyy is on her way to superstardom.
sheenmagazine.com
London Acclaimed artist Saint Joshua unveils ‘EP3’ EP & visuals!
London’s very own R&B up-and-comer Saint Joshua who has unveiled his third EP named, ‘EP3’ alongside a music video for the lead single ‘Trip’. Already gaining support from Ministry of Sound, Clash Magazine, Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, Rinse FM, and more, I would love to discuss any potential news coverage or feature opportunities surrounding the project. I have left all the relevant links and info below, let me know your thoughts.
sheenmagazine.com
2 MILES ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS “BLUE RACKS,” THE DEBUT SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO BY CUHDEEJAH FEAT BLUEFACE
Anxious to serve the industry, female hip Hip Hop newcomer Cuhdeejah reveals her debut single and music video entitled “Blue Racks” [feat. Blueface] available NOW via 2 Miles Ahead Entertainment. Watch the music video HERE. The music video is currently in rotation on BET JAM’S. The infectious...
sheenmagazine.com
David Sabastian: “My goal is to get as big as I can, so I can create as much impact as possible”
David Sabastian is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate, someone who’s creativity extends far beyond what meets the eye. Born and raised in Los Angeles, real name David Miklatski is a recording artist, fashion designer, and overall artist all in one — with an unwavering passion for art and the process behind making it.
sheenmagazine.com
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith Return To The Hollywood Red Carpet
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith made all the heads turn at the red carpet premiere of Will’s new film Emancipation. The couple has been very quiet since their iconic scene at the Oscars but they’re back and ready to show their faces. The Oscar winner was draped out in a three piece maroon suit while his lovely wife sported a all white cape train dress for all eyes to see.
Comments / 0