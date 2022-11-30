Actress Malika Blessing Gives Stellar Performance in ALLBLK, AMC Networks ‘Wicked City’ Premieres Dec. 1st

Exceptional— someone or something that has a particular quality, usually a good quality, to an unusually high degree—David Hall. If you were to look up the word exceptional in the dictionary, you would definitely see the name David Hall right besides it. Everything he does is exceptional! From the moment you walk in to his salon, the ambiance & the mellow music captures and captivates you! The professionalism is above top notch! Stellar treatment is definitely the caviar of the menu! His products that he uses on your head are top of the line. And once you are in David’s hands, you are in full luxury! Absolutely, nothing at all, is average about, what I like to call, the David experience!!

2 DAYS AGO