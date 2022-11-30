Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Project Build A Future helps first-time homeowners in north Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three first-time homeowners are moving into their new homes on Magnolia Street just in time for Christmas, all thanks to Project Build A Future. The program allows first-time homeowners to purchase a new home at a reduced cost. Once accepted into the program, future homeowners...
KPLC TV
Water’s Edge holding food distribution event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]
The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
NBC 10 News Today: 8 people shot in Lake Charles hookah lounge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details on a shooting that took place in Lake Charles Wednesday morning. For more details, watch the clip above.
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder
It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event
World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with November 30 Shooting at Lounge in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) confirmed on November 30, 2022, that police were summoned to a lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street in regard to a shooting at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1
I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1. Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – As of 2:50 pm on December 1, 2022, I-10 near the I-210 Interchange in Westlake, Louisiana remains closed after a three-vehicle crash closed the roadway. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210 through Lake Charles. Louisiana State Police reported that the incident happened just after 1 p.m. and involved two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck towing a boat.
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that I-10 Eastbound over the Calcasieu River Bridge (MP 28.7) in Lake Charles, Louisiana will have a right lane closure, starting Thursday, December 1, 2022.
kjas.com
DeRidder Christmas Lights Show will be Dec 1st through Jan 1st
Local officials in DeRidder are inviting everyone in the region to visit their Christmas Lights Show in downtown near City Hall on South Jefferson Street. The light show will be each evening, 5:30 p.m. to midnight – weather permitting – from Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, January 1st.
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
Elton Mayor dies at 77
The Mayor of the Town of Elton has died. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Avella Ackless died from surgical complication, according to family.
