Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holding food distribution event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering will be holding a food pantry for those in need today, Dec. 1, 2022. The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. at the church on 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles. The church will be giving away groceries,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]

The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 1, 2022. Kaamil Saloah Alston, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. James Scott Lebleu, 42, Lake Charles: Improper use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; supply of product for falsifying a screening test.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino

At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

VIDEO: It’s snowing in DeRidder

It’s snowing in DeRidder as city officials test out the snow machine that is featured in the DeRidder Christmas Light Show. The show is available 5:30 p.m.-midnight through Jan. 1 in downtown DeRidder. Residents can tune to 101.1 FM to watch the light show while enjoying Christmas music. (Video by Elona Weston / City of DeRidder)
DERIDDER, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles World AIDS Day Commemoration Event

World AIDS Day takes place on December 1 and the Comprehensive Care Clinic of Southwest Louisiana at 425 Kingsley Street in Lake Charles, is hosting a commemoration. This event is free and open to everyone in the community concerned about their health. Healthcare professionals and guest speakers will be on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1

I-10 Eastbound Reopens at I-210 Near Westlake After a 3-Vehicle Crash Closed the Roadway December 1. Update: This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Westlake, Louisiana – As of 2:50 pm on December 1, 2022, I-10 near the I-210 Interchange in Westlake, Louisiana remains closed after a three-vehicle crash closed the roadway. All eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210 through Lake Charles. Louisiana State Police reported that the incident happened just after 1 p.m. and involved two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck towing a boat.
WESTLAKE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Eastbound Lane Closure Beginning December 1. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that I-10 Eastbound over the Calcasieu River Bridge (MP 28.7) in Lake Charles, Louisiana will have a right lane closure, starting Thursday, December 1, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

DeRidder Christmas Lights Show will be Dec 1st through Jan 1st

Local officials in DeRidder are inviting everyone in the region to visit their Christmas Lights Show in downtown near City Hall on South Jefferson Street. The light show will be each evening, 5:30 p.m. to midnight – weather permitting – from Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, January 1st.
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food

Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
DERIDDER, LA
