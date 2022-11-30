ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdseye, IN

Phyllis Sue Foley, 84, Huntingburg

Phyllis Sue Foley, 84, of Huntingburg, formerly of Santa Claus, Ind., passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1938, in Duff, Indiana to John Henry and Lucille (Spurlock) Miller. She married Martin James “Jim” Foley in 1980. Phyllis was a...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Ronald L. Judd, 62, English

Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd. Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of...
ENGLISH, IN
Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, Bloomington

Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Karla was born August 17, 1965, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and raised in Dubois, Indiana. She was the daughter of Walter and Betty King. A graduate of Indiana University, Karla played in several...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, Dale

James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 25, 1945, in Dubois County, to Nellie (Ingle) Stillwell. He married Donna J. (Ruble) Stillwell in 1991. He served in the Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. James...
DALE, IN
James E. “Jim” Krutz, 82, Derby

James E. “Jim” Krutz, 82, passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born in Magnet, Indiana on August 8, 1940 to Starling DeWalt Krutz and Mary “Evaline” (Anson) Krutz Litherland. Jim was united in marriage on October 1, 1960, to Thelma Schraner. They were married...
DERBY, IN
Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, Huntingburg

Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, of Huntingburg, was called home at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born March 10, 1951, in La Loma, Michoacan de Ocampo, to Galdino and Juliana Valdez de Regalado, and married Hilario Mora on February 14, 1971.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, Jasper

William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 2:36 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. William was born in Salem, Indiana, on March 6, 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow. He was a contractor...
JASPER, IN
Our Precious Angels to hold annual candlelight vigil Dec. 11

The Our Precious Angels group will hold its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Precious Angels Memorial Garden site in Dubois County Park. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Huntingburg police release information on train fatality

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Huntingburg Police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. The initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive, but breathing was...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
Photographer’s work on display at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

Jasper Community Arts will host photographer and mixed media artist Scott Heinemeier’s work for the months of December 2022 and January 2023 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Heinemeier’s solo exhibit is a variety of large digital photographs taken from his many journeys to the Southwest. “I am a...
JASPER, IN
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction

Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

