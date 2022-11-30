Read full article on original website
Phyllis Sue Foley, 84, Huntingburg
Phyllis Sue Foley, 84, of Huntingburg, formerly of Santa Claus, Ind., passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1938, in Duff, Indiana to John Henry and Lucille (Spurlock) Miller. She married Martin James “Jim” Foley in 1980. Phyllis was a...
Ronald L. Judd, 62, English
Ronald L. Judd, 62, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. He was born on August 26, 1960, in New Albany, Indiana to the late Lester and Patricia Joan (King) Judd. Ronnie graduated from Crawford County High School Class of...
Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, Bloomington
Karla Jean Reynolds, 57, of Bloomington, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Karla was born August 17, 1965, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and raised in Dubois, Indiana. She was the daughter of Walter and Betty King. A graduate of Indiana University, Karla played in several...
James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, Dale
James Edward Stillwell, Sr., 77, of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 25, 1945, in Dubois County, to Nellie (Ingle) Stillwell. He married Donna J. (Ruble) Stillwell in 1991. He served in the Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. James...
James E. “Jim” Krutz, 82, Derby
James E. “Jim” Krutz, 82, passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born in Magnet, Indiana on August 8, 1940 to Starling DeWalt Krutz and Mary “Evaline” (Anson) Krutz Litherland. Jim was united in marriage on October 1, 1960, to Thelma Schraner. They were married...
Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, Huntingburg
Maria “Adela” Mora, 71, of Huntingburg, was called home at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born March 10, 1951, in La Loma, Michoacan de Ocampo, to Galdino and Juliana Valdez de Regalado, and married Hilario Mora on February 14, 1971.
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, Jasper
William L. “Bill” Sparrow, 65, of Jasper, passed away at 2:36 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. William was born in Salem, Indiana, on March 6, 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow. He was a contractor...
Our Precious Angels to hold annual candlelight vigil Dec. 11
The Our Precious Angels group will hold its annual candlelight vigil on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Precious Angels Memorial Garden site in Dubois County Park. The candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at the Our Precious Angels Memorial Garden site...
Huntingburg police release information on train fatality
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Huntingburg Police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. The initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive, but breathing was...
Photographer’s work on display at Thyen-Clark Cultural Center
Jasper Community Arts will host photographer and mixed media artist Scott Heinemeier’s work for the months of December 2022 and January 2023 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Heinemeier’s solo exhibit is a variety of large digital photographs taken from his many journeys to the Southwest. “I am a...
Roundabout planned for Bretzville Junction
Along with a roundabout planned for State Road 56 west of Jasper, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans for a roundabout at another busy intersection in Dubois County. Sometime in the first quarter of 2025, INDOT plans on adding a roundabout at the intersection of State Road 64 and...
Study shows Southern Indiana employers increasing wages and plan on adding more employees
Southern Indiana employers say a workforce pay increase is expected in the next 12 months in addition to the ones given in 2022, according to Radius Indiana’s third biennial survey of wages and benefits throughout the region. The 2022 Radius Indiana Wages and Benefits Survey gives local companies up-to-date,...
Dubois County Republican committee to hold mid-term caucus for county treasurer’s office
The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy effective December 9, 2022, in the elected Republican seat of Dubois County Treasurer. Kitty Merkley is currently in her second term as county treasurer. She was elected to her first term in 2016 and ran unopposed in the 2020 election.
