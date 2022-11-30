Read full article on original website
Why are department stores leaving Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Four Gates Farm construction completed for Marvin and Medill Gates in 1927 by Little Blue Road in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1922 estate of Hunter L. Gary had other family owners, including the son of house architect, John Van Brunt Sr.CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
KCTV 5
Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of the day. In a letter to parents, Hogan Prep High School said that cell phones had been creating disruptions and disruptions. The message included a fact sheet that read, “The use of cell phones during the school day contributes to an unsafe and less productive environment. Moving forward, Hogan will be a phone free school.”
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
kcur.org
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside, hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows, and...
KCTV 5
2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a transparency website. It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us, one local man is doing just that. After 39 years of life on the beach, a KC native is moving home to live the Arrowhead experience in person!
KCTV 5
The Soul of Santa lights up 18th and Vine in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — One of the city’s newer tree lightings lit up the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District Friday night. Tucker Lott doesn’t sport a Santa hat or beard. He comes to the celebration sporting a red fedora and white silk scarf tucked into his dress coat. That’s on purpose, he said.
KMBC.com
39,000 pounds of food donated to Jackson County food pantries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many families in eastern Jackson County will have more on their dinner plate this holiday season. All thanks to a donation that has come a long way. "Certainly living in an economic time where prices of soared," Doug Cowan with the Community Services League said.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best restaurants for family meals and large group dining in Kansas City in 2022
Whether you’re looking for a place to take the whole family out this holiday season, or just looking for a good spot to eat with all your friends, here are some of the best places in the metro for bigger party sizes. As the holiday season approaches, many Kansas...
New senior specific food pantry opens in Gladstone
A new food pantry in Gladstone, Missouri is describing itself as the first in the Kansas City area to focus specifically on serving seniors.
KCTV 5
No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
martincitytelegraph.com
Rumors of giant landfill in south KC continue. Raymore demands written resolution from KCMO.
Rumors of a giant landfill in southeast Kansas City just won’t go away as the city of Raymore continues to worry about the possibility of truck traffic, stench, drainage and noise at its front door. Kansas City has repeatedly denied any involvement, and city manager Brian David Platt recently...
lawrencekstimes.com
Residents of Lawrence camp say woman who died last week took care of houseless community
Some people at the city-run campsite in North Lawrence continue to lament the loss of Susan Ford, the 53-year-old woman who died in her tent last week. Ford had been homeless off and on for nearly 30 years, sources said, and she prided herself in showing others how to survive outside.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: The Peace Pavilion
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to Independence to check out a museum designed to help kids learn peacemaking techniques.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
The First of Two Holiday Trains Will Be In Kansas City Saturday
The first of two Holiday themed trains from major freight railroads will arrive in Kansas City at Union Station on Sunday, December 4. Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train is back for its 24th year supporting food banks and food shelves across their network by raising money and awareness for food insecurity issues.
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
