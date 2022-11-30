ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of the day. In a letter to parents, Hogan Prep High School said that cell phones had been creating disruptions and disruptions. The message included a fact sheet that read, “The use of cell phones during the school day contributes to an unsafe and less productive environment. Moving forward, Hogan will be a phone free school.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a transparency website. It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us, one local man is doing just that. After 39 years of life on the beach, a KC native is moving home to live the Arrowhead experience in person!
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

The Soul of Santa lights up 18th and Vine in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — One of the city’s newer tree lightings lit up the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District Friday night. Tucker Lott doesn’t sport a Santa hat or beard. He comes to the celebration sporting a red fedora and white silk scarf tucked into his dress coat. That’s on purpose, he said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

39,000 pounds of food donated to Jackson County food pantries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many families in eastern Jackson County will have more on their dinner plate this holiday season. All thanks to a donation that has come a long way. "Certainly living in an economic time where prices of soared," Doug Cowan with the Community Services League said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning. Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: The Peace Pavilion

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to Independence to check out a museum designed to help kids learn peacemaking techniques.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy