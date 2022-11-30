Read full article on original website
Rocket League Explodes Into Winter With Season 9's Fire and Ice Goodies
Season 9 in Rocket League will introduce a new Rocket Pass, a fire and ice variant of the Forbidden Temple arena, and the return of Frosty Fest and Neon Nights. A new car headlines this season's Rocket Pass: the Emperor, which has a Breakout hitbox. The Emperor will have four variants that are unlockable through the Rocket Pass. These are the standard Emperor model, the Emperor II, the fire-themed Emperor II: Scorched, and the ice-themed Emperor II: Frozen. The rest of the Rocket Pass includes a variety of fire and ice items. Free items include the Crispy Turkey Topper, the Lunchbox Topper, and the Tickled Tomato Topper. In the higher tiers of the battle pass, players can earn new fire and ice-themed goal explosions.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Co-Op And Union Circle Explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers the first fully open world in the mainline Pokemon series, but that's not the only new feature. While Pokemon Sword and Shield had areas where players could run around together, the entire region of Paldea can be explored in up to four-player co-op. Though you have the option to play with your friends throughout the entire game, not everything works fully in co-op. Here's everything you need to know about co-op in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Catch Charizard In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
If you are a huge fan of Charizard, one of the most recognizable Pokemon (and dragons, for that matter), you may have been disappointed to hear the fan-favorite flying/fire type Pokemon isn't readily available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fret not, however! There is still a way to get Charizard (although it is quite difficult), so read on and we'll walk you through everything you need to catch the fiery Gen 1 starter.
Fan-Made Pokemon Dub Video Makes The Case For Voice Acting
Lately, Pokemon fans haven't been coy about lobbying Nintendo to improve various aspects of the ultra-popular franchise. The latest target is the lack of voice acting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as a group of actors have put together a dub video in order to demonstrate the potential impact of spoken dialogue.
Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game. "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance,"...
Summer Game Fest 2023 Kickoff Show Set For June 8, Will Be First With Live Audience
Summer Game Fest will be opening to the public for the first time ever, as event curator Geoff Keighley and his team have announced the Summer Games Fest 2023 Kickoff Show will air live from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on June 8. In addition to audiences streaming on...
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Amnesia: The Bunker Announced In Haunting New Trailer
Noted horror developer Frictional Games has unveiled one last surprise for 2022: A new game in its acclaimed Amnesia series. Amnesia: The Bunker is set to continue the atmospheric, location-driven horror of previous titles. We don't know a lot about Amnesia: The Bunker just yet, but based on the trailer,...
Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer
Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos. Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM...
Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 11 Games In December
Another month means Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service will receive another batch of brand-new games, but subscribers can expect at least 11 titles to leave before the end of December. In a blog post, Microsoft revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass, including the Lego Star Wars: The...
The Biggest Games Of December 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns, The Callisto Protocol, And More
December is typically a relaxed month when it comes to video game releases, but this year has a few high-profile games looking to take advantage of that annual lull in activity. We've rounded up thee biggest games of December 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or are trying to find a gift for the gamer in your life, December's schedule has a number of notable games that could be of interest.
Destiny 2: Season 19 Will See Dozens Of Exotic Weapons Buffs And Nerfs
With Season 19 around the corner, Bungie has shared more details on how several of its Exotic weapons will be tweaked for the next period of activity. Bungie identified a number of weapons to apply amplified traits to, with a specific subset of Exotic weapons receiving a buff to the Fundamentals perk. Borealis, Hard Light, and Dead Messenger, which feature the ability to cycle through different elements, will each receive increased handling, range, stability, and aim assist stats depending on which element is currently active.
Like A Dragon: Ishin Combat Trailer Reminds You To Bring A Gun To A Swordfight
A new trailer has shown off more of the combat in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the upcoming remake of the 2013 PS3 and PS4 game that was originally a Japanese exclusive. Set in 1860s Kyoto, players will be able to wield the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma as he searches for the man who killed his father. And if the way of the blade isn't enough, you can always pull out a gun to help settle any historical arguments.
Saints Row IV On PC Will Automatically Upgrade On December 8 For Free
Deep Silver announced that all copies of Saints Row IV on PC will automatically be upgraded to the Re-Elected Edition for free on December 8. This also applies to the PC-exclusive Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition. With the Re-Elected Edition, players will have access to several additional...
Marvel's Midnight Suns On PC Is Discounted For Release Day
December is a surprisingly stacked month for new releases, and if you're in the mood for dozens of superhero action with a rock-solid tactical direction, then Marvel's Midnight Suns is worth looking at. IFor the PC version, out December 2, this Fanatical deal knocks 15% off its regular price of $60.
Monster Hunter Rise For Xbox And Game Pass Seemingly Confirmed
It seems like Monster Hunter Rise will be arriving on more platforms next month, including Xbox consoles, and it could also be coming to Game Pass. According to a now-deleted Tweet from the official German Xbox Twitter account, Monster Hunter Rise will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, 2023. The game is currently only on Nintendo Switch and PC. Capcom has not made an official announcement yet, but perhaps it was meant to be revealed at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Is Getting A Metal Gear Solid 5-Style Extraction Balloon
Remember the delightful Fulton balloons from Metal Gear Solid 5, which let you rip soldiers and equipment into the sky with the push of a button? Well, it looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is getting its own version, and it's probably a lot more grounded than the imaginative MGS5 take on the concept.
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
