Encinitas, CA

kusi.com

Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

December Nights | Get ready for the food!

Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. CBS 8's Keristen Holmes visits the Budda Soul Food Truck.
San Diego Channel

MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’

The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease

SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck to Make Stop in North County

Calling all Barbie girls in a Barbie world – a pop-up truck selling goods of the beloved toy will make a stop in North County this weekend. Retro-inspired merchandise designed after the aesthetics of the 70s and beach communities will be sold at the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad to purchase water bottles, patches, outerwear and more from the limited-edition line.
CARLSBAD, CA

