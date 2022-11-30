Read full article on original website
San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
An ongoing nationwide shortage of Adderall has left families in San Diego scrambling to find supplies of the medication.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego commemorates World AIDS Day 2022 in Hillcrest with 'Tree of Life' vigil
Decades of progress has been made to fight AIDS, but inequities still exist. According to the WHO, nearly 38 million people are living with HIV.
kusi.com
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
News 8 KFMB
December Nights | Get ready for the food!
Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. CBS 8's Keristen Holmes visits the Budda Soul Food Truck.
Ocean Beach business burglarized twice, struggling to stay open
The holiday season has soured a bit for an Ocean Beach business that has been burglarized twice in the past few weeks.
News 8 KFMB
High demand for The Black Santa
For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical. Kenneth White, The Black Santa, is spreading joy across San Diego County.
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
OB resident’s story helps memoir showcase answer the question ‘What. Just. Happened?’
The stories that will be brought to life at the upcoming “What. Just. Happened?” memoir showcase range from humorous to heartwarming, from brazen to touching. “What. Just. Happened?” presented by the International Memoir Writers Association, will be staged at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Tickets are $33.
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
NBC San Diego
COVID, Influenza Rise in San Diego, Even Before Likely Thanksgiving Bump
While signs of any potential Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 and the flu won't show up until next week's data is released, cases for both illnesses are continuing to trend up in San Diego County, according to the Health and Human Services Agency. COVID-19 cases will surpass 10,000 for the month...
Earthquake Felt in Parts of San Diego County
Earthquake Felt in Parts of San Diego County
San Diego scientists could find new cure for Alzheimer's Disease
SAN DIEGO — Joseph Herdy is a UCSD graduate working at the Gage Laboratory of Genetics at the Salk Institute in La Jolla. Herdy and other Salk scientists took skin cells from people with Alzheimer's’ disease and converted them into brain cells called neurons. "Now, we have neurons...
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Mother who lost baby to RSV shares warning to other parents
A grieving mother is sharing her warning for other parents after her baby died from respiratory syncytial virus.
Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease
SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
NBC San Diego
Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck to Make Stop in North County
Calling all Barbie girls in a Barbie world – a pop-up truck selling goods of the beloved toy will make a stop in North County this weekend. Retro-inspired merchandise designed after the aesthetics of the 70s and beach communities will be sold at the Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., fans of the iconic doll can visit the Shoppes at Carlsbad to purchase water bottles, patches, outerwear and more from the limited-edition line.
Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Person Nolan Riley, 23
A young man was reported missing Friday afternoon in Colina del Sol, police said. Nolan Riley, 23, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near 4300 49th St., one block south of El Cajon Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department reported. Riley is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
San Diego scraps lottery plans for short-term rentals after applications fall short
The City of San Diego planned to hold a lottery to determine which short-term rental owners would receive a permit, but the applications fell short of the maximum short-term rentals allotted under the new regulations.
Security concerns for the Ocean Beach holiday parade amid attacks by homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach holiday parade is this weekend, but with recent violence involving homeless people, some worry about security at the annual event. Surveillance video of a man attacked by a reported homeless person in front of Hodad’s on Newport Avenue last week has outraged the Ocean Beach community.
