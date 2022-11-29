ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Walli Family Makes Statement After Iconic Burton Walli’s Demolished

Walli's Restaurant in Burton, Michigan has been a landmark location since 1972. The Walli family sold the business roughly eight years ago, along with the popular Walli name. Fast forward to 2022, the now iconic building has been demolished and a member of the Walli family took to social media recently to set the record straight about the family's involvement with the restaurant after the sale. The message was shared via a second party on the Burton City Chat Facebook page,
BURTON, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ecurrent.com

The Regal Beagle Upgrades with Barbecue and Live Music

You won’t find Ralph Furley or Larry Dallas at this Ypsilanti’s lounge throwing back a few, trying to impress the ladies, but you will find some tasty barbecue and plenty of Michigan’s best music. This past September, when Mazinga, Bubak, and Blowhole performed at The Regal Beagle...
YPSILANTI, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Special Christmas House in Algonac ready for 2022 visitors

The 9,500 square foot home boasts thousands of displays. Checking out different styles for holiday decorating can be fun and a great way to get ideas for your own home. But if you decide to visit the infamous Kodet log home in Algonac this season, be ready to view some extremely spectacular décor on every floor.
ALGONAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Pickup driver tears up baseball field

TRENTON — The driver of a black 2019 Silverado pickup was cited by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and his vehicle was impounded the evening of Nov. 28 after he damaged the Elizabeth Park baseball field by driving his pickup across it. The man said he did not...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
pccsk12.com

The P-CCS 'LPT in 3' Podcast for November 30, 2022

The P-CCS 'LPT in 3' Podcast for November 30, 2022. Plymouth-Canton Community Schools needs your feedback on this year’s Official District Website Survey. The Survey is part of the district’s commitment through its dynamic plan to gather the voice of the community and engage in two-way communication. The...
CANTON, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI

