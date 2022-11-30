Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 2-4
From holiday displays across the region to the California International Marathon to Team USA watch parties, there are a lot of options if you're looking for something to do this weekend in Northern California. But here is what you should know first about the weekend forecast. Here is a look...
KCRA.com
Preparing for a chance of rain during the California International Marathon
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The chance for rain this weekend comes as theCalifornia International Marathon is expected to draw thousands of people to Sacramento. Event organizers are already setting up for the big race, and they are preparing in case of some rain showers. "We try to do a little...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
Sacramento residents share mixed reactions on Thursday's rain
SACRAMENTO — The wind and rain made for a messy commute across the valley Thursday morning. The rain cleared out by the afternoon but left cold temperatures in the evening. Thursday had a cold and wet morning as rain drenched much-needed parts of the Central Valley. The wind blew leaves off of the trees and into the streets in parts of downtown Sacramento.City street crews worked throughout the day clearing leaves and preventing them from piling up near storm drains."It's best to keep them out of storm drains to allow water to flow freely. When you drive through a corner and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
Safeway and gas station planned for shopping center in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new grocery store and a gas station could be making their way to West Roseville, based on documents filed with the city. The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Fiddyment Road. The 76,000-square-foot shopping center will include a Safeway as the anchor of the center, along with a gas station with 16 pumps. There will also be about 14,000 square feet of several other shops and a drive-thru.
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest
The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
How wet weather can impact our levee system | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — With these winter storms and more rain on the way, Reclamation District 1000 is hard at work patrolling our local levees to make sure we don’t experience any flooding. Thursday’s rain already highlighted a number of concerns. The unhoused are even living in the...
abc10.com
Here's what's happening with the proposed resort village at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A partially revised draft environmental impact report for a proposed resort village in Placer County is now available for public review. The proposed 85-acre resort village would be in northeastern Placer County. It's a plan to redevelop the ski resort at the west end of Olympic Valley within the Palisades Ski Resort area.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour kicks off in East Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After two years on pause, the Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour is back for the 49th year. Beginning years ago, several mothers from the Sacred Heart Parish School decorated a home for people to tour for the holidays. The tradition has grown to include five homes designed classically in holiday décor to be enjoyed by the Sacramento-area masses.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
KCRA.com
Here's the weather forecast for the 2022 California International Marathon
It's race weekend for the California International Marathon. This year, runners and volunteers can expect some on-and-0ff rain. Here's the forecast for Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s at the starting line in Folsom. There will be plenty of clouds and a couple of showers are possible before the starting gun. The ground will likely still be wet from overnight rain.
KCRA.com
Historic all-female city council elected in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The results are in – women are making history in California after the November election. West Sacramento's city council will be made up of all women for the first time, according to the city. The city council will soon be the only all-female council...
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Illumination Holiday Festival returns, Saturday, December 3
Celebrate the holiday with families, friends, and neighbors at the 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. at District56 (9701 Big Horn Blvd.). This year’s event has been expanded to include a variety of activities for the entire family! Shop for special gifts...
Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents
Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
