Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school remains in shock and in mourning this week after suddenly losing a beloved teacher. School district leaders say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday. Beloved. Selfless. Kind. Those words don’t even begin to describe Jennifer Bible, according...
sylacauganews.com
Four Central Alabama Community College employees win Chancellor’s Awards at ACCA Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four Central Alabama Community College (CACC) employees were recognized with awards at the Alabama Community College Association (ACCA) Conference in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 18. These CACC staff members were selected based on their commitment to the hard work and success of their students. Each registered...
Northridge Middle Teacher Saves Student From Medical Emergency During Bus Route
A Tuscaloosa City Schools teacher is now considered a hero after helping a student who suffered a medical emergency while riding home from school earlier this month. Ryan Ballard, a teacher at Northridge Middle School who also doubles as a bus driver, was taking his Alberta route home when a student informed him that a female student onboard appeared to be in distress.
wvtm13.com
Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving benefitting Children's of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To celebrate Jerry Tracey's 35-plus years of giving back to the Birmingham community, WVTM 13 is hosting Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving. The day-long telethon will help raise money for Children's of Alabama and the Children's Miracle Network. As of Thursday night the day-long fundraiser raised...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
alreporter.com
Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House
Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
wbrc.com
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
wvtm13.com
Contractor begins clearing out overgrowth at Shadowlawn Memorial Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jesse Washington's parents are buried at Shadowlawn Memorial Park. He visits the cemetery every few weeks to trim their burial plot. So, he knows how the neglected graveyard can frustrate the loved ones of those buried there. "Most of the time people come up here to...
wvtm13.com
Day of Giving: Logan McCool stops by to tell Jerry a joke
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Children's of Alabama ambassador Logan McCool, 6, stopped by Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving event Thursday night. Logan was diagnosed with severe spina bifida in utero and transferred to Children's of Alabama the day after her birth for surgery. Watch the video above to see Logan...
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
wvtm13.com
'Empty the Shelters' event underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The "Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope" adoption event is underway at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). The event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, is taking place in more than 275 shelters in 43 states. The GBHS says between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10,...
The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants
In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Upworthy
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
wvtm13.com
Dilfer walks into Protective Stadium for the first time
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trent Dilfer has arrived in Birmingham. The new Blazers head coach is hoping to take the University of Alabama at Birmingham football program to new heights. Dilfer comes from Lipscomb Academy, where he is fresh off of a state championship at the high school level. Now he is building his staff for UAB football.
nomadlawyer.org
Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
Comments / 0