Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County school mourns loss of beloved teacher

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County school remains in shock and in mourning this week after suddenly losing a beloved teacher. School district leaders say Jennifer Bible died unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday. Beloved. Selfless. Kind. Those words don’t even begin to describe Jennifer Bible, according...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving benefitting Children's of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To celebrate Jerry Tracey's 35-plus years of giving back to the Birmingham community, WVTM 13 is hosting Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving. The day-long telethon will help raise money for Children's of Alabama and the Children's Miracle Network. As of Thursday night the day-long fundraiser raised...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House

Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Day of Giving: Logan McCool stops by to tell Jerry a joke

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Children's of Alabama ambassador Logan McCool, 6, stopped by Jerry Tracey's Day of Giving event Thursday night. Logan was diagnosed with severe spina bifida in utero and transferred to Children's of Alabama the day after her birth for surgery. Watch the video above to see Logan...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

'Empty the Shelters' event underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The "Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope" adoption event is underway at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). The event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, is taking place in more than 275 shelters in 43 states. The GBHS says between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

The Minimum Wage is Killing Tuscaloosa Restaurants

In 2023, 4 states will have a minimum wage over $15. After taxes– PROBABLY $6. I SURE AS “H” WOULDN’T WORK THAT HARD FOR $6 AN HOUR. Think about it. If you work at a fast food restaurant in Tuscaloosa, chances are YOU CAN’T EVEN AFFORD TO EAT THERE ON YOUR BREAK.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Upworthy

He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'

On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Dilfer walks into Protective Stadium for the first time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trent Dilfer has arrived in Birmingham. The new Blazers head coach is hoping to take the University of Alabama at Birmingham football program to new heights. Dilfer comes from Lipscomb Academy, where he is fresh off of a state championship at the high school level. Now he is building his staff for UAB football.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

