4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship: Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Michigan and Purdue will play for the Big Ten championship tonight in Indianapolis. The 12-0 Wolverines are back in the title game after knocking off Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, while Purdue (8-4) is playing in its first championship game after ending the regular season on a three-game win streak.
Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Michigan injury report: Can Donovan Edwards shake off cast vs. Purdue?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Michigan gets ready to depart for Indianapolis, health of the team remains a big storyline. Star running back Blake Corum has reportedly been ruled out for Saturday’s Big Ten championship against Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) and beyond, placing more of the onus on backup Donovan Edwards to carry the load.
Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore
The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara plans transfer to Iowa
When the transfer portal opens up next week, Cade McNamara will exit and head west. The Michigan quarterback plans to remain in the Big Ten and transfer to the University of Iowa, McNamara unveiled Thursday evening on social media. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the move. McNamara’s Iowa-themed graphic...
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Buckeye Talk Can’t Get Over Getting Wrecked By The Michigan Wolverines
Last weekend The Michigan Wolverines cemented that they're clearly the Big Ten champs after achieving what would be back-to-back wins over their neighbors and rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes with a dominating second half that showed Michigan outscoring the Buckeyes 28-3 en route to a 45-23 victory, getting their first win in Columbus since 2000.
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Would a Michigan-Ohio State rematch for Big Ten title dilute ‘The Game’?
ANN ARBOR -- Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State means Michigan has rivalry bragging rights for another year. In the future, that feeling might only last a week. What if the Wolverines and Buckeyes squared off one week after “The Game,” this time with the Big Ten championship at stake? With the conference expanding to 16 teams in 2024 with USC and UCLA coming on board, there likely will be some reconfiguring.
How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
The 10 defining moments of Michigan’s football season
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football program rose to the top of the Big Ten in 2021 with a breakout season. Now Jim Harbaugh’s program is looking to stay there.
Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh
Sports provides instant thrills – a crazy buzzer-beater, an odd bounce determining a game’s outcome, an unheralded player rising up in a key moment. Less dramatic and rarer are stories of redemption, of seeing how someone uses the humbling moments that sports serves up as an impetus for self-reflection, change and ultimately success.
10 reasons why Michigan State went from 11-2 to a losing record
Michigan State began the fall with talk of winning titles. The regular season ended with a loss at Penn State last week and discussions of possibly making a bowl game despite having a losing record. A year after recording 11 wins and finishing in the top 10 in the national...
Michigan RB Blake Corum to reportedly have surgery, miss postseason
Any hope that Blake Corum might return this season has reportedly been dashed. The star Michigan running back is planning to have surgery to repair his injured left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a Thursday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Dungeon of Doom: What’s real, what’s not from Jameson Williams hype week in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- Jameson Williams is practicing, and nearly eight months of hype has reached its tipping point, with the first-round receiver close to debuting for the Detroit Lions. The Dungeon of Doom podcast is back with an episode focusing on Williams in an attempt to decipher what’s real and...
College Basketball World Praying For Michigan State Star
On Wednesday night, the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker chipped in 12 points, but was playing with a heavy heart. After the 70-52 loss, head coach Tom Izzo revealed that Walker lost...
Prosecutor explains why it took seven weeks to issue charges against Michigan DT Mazi Smith
ANN ARBOR, MI - It took about seven weeks for Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith to be charged with a felony weapons charge based on an Oct. 7 incident. Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates saw a felony weapons charge authorized the day after a Sept. 18 arrest by Ann Arbor police.
Dan Anderson says goodbye to coaching Detroit Catholic Central football after 23 years
After 23 of being a football coach at Detroit Catholic Central, Dan Anderson is stepping away from the program. After spending the previous six seasons as head coach of the team, Anderson is content with stepping away from the sport that has consumed a big portion of his life every fall for the last 30 years.
