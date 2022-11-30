ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara

In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Michigan RB Blake Corum undergoes knee surgery; ‘obstacle to overcome’

INDIANAPOLIS — While the Michigan football team is here tonight to play for a Big Ten championship, they’ll have to do it without their star running back. Blake Corum tweeted Saturday morning from Los Angeles that “surgery was a success” on his left knee and that he won’t be able to watch Saturday night’s game versus Purdue (8 p.m., FOX) in person at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore

The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion

Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Michigan QB Cade McNamara plans transfer to Iowa

When the transfer portal opens up next week, Cade McNamara will exit and head west. The Michigan quarterback plans to remain in the Big Ten and transfer to the University of Iowa, McNamara unveiled Thursday evening on social media. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the move. McNamara’s Iowa-themed graphic...
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Would a Michigan-Ohio State rematch for Big Ten title dilute ‘The Game’?

ANN ARBOR -- Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State means Michigan has rivalry bragging rights for another year. In the future, that feeling might only last a week. What if the Wolverines and Buckeyes squared off one week after “The Game,” this time with the Big Ten championship at stake? With the conference expanding to 16 teams in 2024 with USC and UCLA coming on board, there likely will be some reconfiguring.
How To Watch | Purdue vs. Michigan | B1G Championship

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will square off for the 60th time with Michigan holding a 45 to 14 advantage in the series. This will be the first time the schools have faced each other in the B1G Championship Game where Purdue will makes its’ first appearance and Michigan will be making their second straight (defeated Iowa 42-3).
Letter from the Editor: Hubris and humility – championship changes at University of Michigan began inside of Jim Harbaugh

Sports provides instant thrills – a crazy buzzer-beater, an odd bounce determining a game’s outcome, an unheralded player rising up in a key moment. Less dramatic and rarer are stories of redemption, of seeing how someone uses the humbling moments that sports serves up as an impetus for self-reflection, change and ultimately success.
