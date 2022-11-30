ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 teens arrested after police respond to multiple incidents, including shots fired, in Pittsburgh

 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — An officer was injured and two young people were arrested following back-to-back incidents in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m., when officers were called to the Five Guys fast food restaurant located within Market Square.

A group of juveniles were reportedly fighting. As officers tried to intervene, one suffered a hand injury and was taken to an area hospital. One of the juveniles, who has not been identified, was arrested.

According to court paperwork, the others took off, including one suspect who was described as wearing a “red jacket” while riding a bicycle.

About 15 minutes later, blocks away, an officer came upon a crowd that could be overheard “talking about how they beat up that cop,” according to court documents.

Among the crowd was an individual wearing a “red jacket,” later identified as 18-year-old Jaysean Randall. A public safety spokesperson later told Channel 11 that Randall was determined to have not been the same individual wearing a red jacket during the dispute at Five Guys.

Randall, according to police paperwork, took off running. Channel 11 obtained surveillance video, capturing the pursuit from Sixth Avenue onto Coffey Way. According to police, Randall fired gunshots within the alley and then ditched the gun. Police do not believe anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Randall was eventually arrested and later admitted to firing the shots, according to court paperwork.

Both situations remain under investigation.

