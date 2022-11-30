Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Marsha McLean | ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ at the Family Literacy Festival
“The more that you read, the more things that you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” – Dr. Seuss. The Santa Clarita Public Library has been and always will be a very special place, both in my heart and in our city. Whether it’s to do research for class, apply for a passport or just find a cozy spot to get lost in a good book for an hour or two, our library branches continue to be a place that welcomes our entire community.
theavtimes.com
Magical BLVD Christmas returns to Lancaster Dec. 10
LANCASTER – Carolers, light displays, live entertainment, and numerous holiday scenes are just a few of the highlights of A Magical BLVD Christmas, the annual winter wonderland celebration returning to Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 10. The free festive event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on The...
signalscv.com
Vickie Pellouchoud to provide artist oil demo
At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, Vickie Pellouchoud will provide a free demonstration of oil painting. The free event is scheduled 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Main theater, 24266 Main St., Newhall. “The subject of the demo is: Adding excitement and movement in your...
signalscv.com
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Holiday Home Tour Boutique returns Saturday
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Holiday Home Tour Boutique is scheduled for Saturday, featuring a wide variety of local Santa Clarita Valley vendors. The virtual home tour is also available for purchase. The hospital’s Holiday Home Tour is a decades-long tradition for Santa Clarita. This year’s theme is, “Light Up...
signalscv.com
Selina Thomas | Showing Why We’re ‘Hollywood North’
“Hollywood North” is coming to life with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. Another impactful event is coming to Santa Clarita and the timing couldn’t be better. The recent holiday tree lighting in downtown Newhall has created the perfect backdrop for the Santa Clarita International Film Festival, which is set to begin on Dec. 8 and end on Dec. 11. Film and culture enthusiasts will view more than 270 films and interact with filmmakers, celebrities and community members alike. The multiple venues, which include wine, food and the arts, will ignite downtown Newhall just in time for the holidays.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Transit offers holiday light tour
Santa Clarita Transit has announced its annual Holiday Light Tour aboard the City’s trolley and local vehicles. Trips will be offered from Friday, Dec. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Holiday Light Tour departs from the McBean Regional Transit Center and lasts approximately 45...
signalscv.com
Holiday cruises announced for 2022 Ventura Parade of Lights, Harbor Lights
This holiday season, Island Packers will be offering seasonal cruises for family and friends, as well as group functions. Ventura Harbor holiday cruises and whale watching trips are offered during the winter season. Options include:. One-hour Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise in Ventura Harbor. Cruise of the Ventura Keys to view...
spectrumnews1.com
Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland returns this weekend to LA County
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is known for a lot of things, but snow is not one of them. Sure, it’s happened, but most of the flakes that make their way to LA are human made, like the ones that will be dumped in 31 LA County parks this December as part of a Winter Wonderland program.
signalscv.com
Dave Bossert | Stevenson Ranch Needs Improved Cell Reception
In 2018, during the Rye Fire, some residents of Stevenson Ranch were unable to communicate with loved ones due to poor cell phone reception. That fire came dangerously close to the community and sparked evacuations of West Ranch High School, Ranch Pico Junior High School and parts of Stevenson Ranch and Westridge. There were parents who were unable to communicate with their children or contact emergency services because of cell phone dead zones in the community.
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
signalscv.com
$60K awarded to students focused on protecting Utom, aka Santa Clara River
VENTURA COUNTY — The Utom Conservation Fund, a group of cultural and environmental organizations, has awarded $60,000 in scholarships and fellowships to students dedicated to the conservation of the Santa Clara River, also known as Utom. Five undergraduate students — including two College of the Canyons students — received...
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Over 50 Families Facing Eviction From Cali Lake RV Resort Park In Santa Clarita
Over 50 residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort park in Santa Clarita are facing evictions, after the park reportedly made expansions without getting proper permits, prompting Supervisor Kathryn Barger to assist in keeping the families off the street. The Cali RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it ...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
10 students treated after possible overdose at LA County school
A total of 10 students were evaluated Thursday morning after a suspected overdose at Van Nuys Middle School.
signalscv.com
COC adjunct faculty announces plans to strike during finals week
The union of approximately 3,000 members that represents College of the Canyons’ adjunct faculty announced plans to strike Monday, the first day of finals, according to the union’s vice president, Aaron Silverman. In response to the move, Eric Harnish, spokesman for COC, noted the college considers its negotiations...
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
