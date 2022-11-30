ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU Sees Significant Increase in Student Retention

By Cole Sams
 3 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University is reporting a significant increase in the number of students remaining at the institution to continue their education, thanks in part to several new programs designed to offer them both academic and community support.

First-year retention rates, or the number of first-year students who return the next year, has increased 7.5% over the past two years, according to recently-released data. Overall, more than 70% of students from Fall 2021 continued in the Fall 2022 semester.

“The difference we are making in the lives of our students is real, it is measurable, and it matters," said President Kevin Satterlee. "Our mission to make students’ lives better through education impacts everyone. This data shows that our efforts are working,”

For first-generation students, those students who are the first in their immediate family to attend college, retention rates increased by 9.7%.

Over the last few years, Idaho State University focused on events and programs that elevate the student experience, removed barriers to student success, made curricular and programmatic changes, and overall embraced the concept of being student-centric.

One of those efforts was the implementation of ISU Navigate, a program designed to identify what support students need, and to improve communication between faculty, students and support services, such as academic advising. Through the platform, faculty are able to alert a support team when they believe a student needs immediate assistance, and students can access needed resources.

Approximately 89% of Idaho State University undergraduate students are Idaho residents. Among first-year Idaho students the retention rate improved by 6.9%, with 70.9% of Fall 2021.

