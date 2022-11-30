Waukon, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a school bus and vehicle were involved in a “minor accident,” according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said a school bus operated by the Westby School District was attempting to pass a vehicle parked in the travel lane of Lovaas Ridge Road north of Westby Wednesday at 3″47 p.m. when the safety arm of the bus was blown open by the wind and scratched the driver’s side of the vehicle.

WESTBY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO