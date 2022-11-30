Waukon, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lewiston-Altura High School basketball team will have a game with Southland High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
While today will be milder in the 50s, a big cold front is still on track to bring very windy conditions to the area tonight. We know several people have been injured in a large fire in the Clayton County community of Guttenberg. Guttenberg fire leaves multiple people injured. Updated:...
The Laundress is recalling more than eight million of its laundry and cleaning products for possible bacteria contamination. Mount Vernon's Magical night is back and in person this holiday season. New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa. Updated: 4 hours ago. A medical expert says new COVID-19 variants are spreading...
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
(ABC 6 News) – Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa in Mason City announced on Tuesday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton, Iowa on the evening...
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation...
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 2 hours ago. An off-duty...
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a school bus and vehicle were involved in a “minor accident,” according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said a school bus operated by the Westby School District was attempting to pass a vehicle parked in the travel lane of Lovaas Ridge Road north of Westby Wednesday at 3″47 p.m. when the safety arm of the bus was blown open by the wind and scratched the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
